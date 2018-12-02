T.J. Hockenson took the news that his fellow tight end, Noah Fant, would be skipping Iowa's bowl game and start the process of preparing for his NFL career. Hockenson will take a different path and he also contemplates his own NFL decision. The redshirt sophomore will wait to hear back from the NFL on his own draft grade and announce his decision after the Outback Bowl. He discusses his thought process and how it won't be motivated by financial gain, but competitive desires.

