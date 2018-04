Last season, T.J. Hockenson and Noah Fant emerged as a dangerous duo at tight end. Fant caught 10 touchdown passes and Hockenson hauled in three of his own in his 24 receptions.



This season could be even better for Iowa's tight ends, according to Hockenson. He discusses the depth that continues to grow with players like Shaun Beyer and Drew Cook on the rise. He also talks about being coached by Brian Ferentz and how he has helped him with his blocking at the tight end position.