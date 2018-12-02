HawkeyeReport.com

IOWA CITY, Iowa -- University of Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson is the recipient of the 2018 Ozzie Newsome Award. The award is presented annually to college football’s best tight end by the Touchdown Club of Columbus, Ohio.

Hockenson (6-foot-5, 250-pounds) is a redshirt sophomore from Chariton, Iowa (Chariton High School). Last week Hockenson was named the Kwalick-Clark Big Ten Tight End of the Year. He earned first team All-Big Ten honors from league media and second team honors (behind teammate Noah Fant) from Big Ten coaches. Hockenson is also one of three finalists for the John Mackey Award as the top tight end in the nation.

Hockenson leads Iowa with 46 receptions for 717 yards and six receiving touchdowns. He also has one rushing touchdown. Hockenson is averaging 15.6 yards per catch. His career totals include 70 receptions for 1,037 yards and nine touchdowns. He is seventh among Iowa tight ends all-time with nine touchdown receptions. Hockenson has surpassed 100 receiving yards twice in 2018, with 125 yards on three receptions versus Wisconsin and four catches for 107 yards at Indiana.

The Newsome Award will be presented during the 64th Touchdown Club of Columbus Awards on Saturday, Feb. 9, in Columbus. Hockenson is the first Hawkeye tight end to earn the Newsome Award.