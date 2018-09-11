While the Iowa offense isn't broke, it could use a little fixing. According to T.J. Hockenson, that means the offense just needs to perform better and that's been the message from the Iowa coaches this week. The star tight end met with the media on Tuesday afternoon and discussed the Iowa offense and what Brian Ferentz has said in the film room with Iowa's tight ends regarding their blocking two games into the season. Hockenson also talks about playing UNI and having a former roommate on the Panther team.

