Amani Hooker admits he's not a rah-rah guy. That doesn't mean it limits his ability to be a leader on and off the field. Hooker prefers to lead by example and that's exactly what he's doing this spring in the Iowa secondary.



The junior to be sits at the top of the Iowa depth chart at strong safety this spring and he gained valuable experience last year in the starting lineup. He discusses that experience, his difference making plays in the Pinstripe Bowl, and what he's seen from the development of Iowa's cornerbacks and young safety Geno Stone this spring.

