It's been a pretty interesting last week for Amani Hooker. First, the junior safety was honored as the defensive back of the year by the Big Ten and was named first team all conference at his position. Then he had a long talk at the request of head coach Kirk Ferentz about the possibility of being evaluated for the NFL Draft. He wrapped up his week finding out with his teammates about going to the Outback Bowl to face Mississippi State. Hooker discusses the awards, his conversation with Kirk Ferentz about the NFL, his good friend Noah Fant leaving early, and the match-up with the Bulldogs.

