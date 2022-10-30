On Monday night we will get our first look at the Iowa basketball team.

The Hawkyes will square off for their only public exhibition contest when they host D2 powerhouse Truman State, who is coached by former Hawkeye standout Jeff Horner. Truman State has made the NCAA Tournament in three of the four seasons that Horner has been at the helm of the program.

But, this game really isn’t about Horner returning to Carver-Hawkeye or Truman State coming to town. It’s about getting our first look at the 2022-23 Iowa hoops team.

Iowa is coming off a season where they won the Big Ten Tournament title and won 26 games. For the second straight season, Fran McCaffery is looking to replace a first team All American. Last year it was finding a replacement for Luka Garza. This year it is trying to find a replacement for All American and first round draft pick, Keegan Murray.

The good news is Iowa won’t have to look far to replace Murray because his twin brother, Kris, is expected to take on a much larger and significant role. As we head into this exhibition contest, let’s take look at five storylines to watch on Monday evening.

IS KRIS MURRAY READY TO TAKE ON A STARRING ROLE?

One year ago at this time, many Iowa fans were wondering who would take over the starring role on the team. Luka Garza and Joe Wieskamp were gone. Who would step up?

The answer was Keegan Murray, who averaged 23.5 points and 8.7 rebounds per game on his way to becoming a first team All American. He went on to be the fourth pick in the NBA Draft, was the MVP of the NBA Summer League, and is now starting for the Sacramento Kings.

This year the hope is that Keegan’s twin brother, Kris, will step into that starring role. Kris Murray also declared for the NBA Draft and went through the process before deciding to return to school over potentially taking a two way contract with an NBA franchise.

Last season, Kris Murray came off the bench in 34 of 35 games and averaged 9.7 points and 4.3 rebounds per game in just under 18 minutes per game. Murray sometimes struggled with foul trouble, but this year he is going to have to play 30 plus minutes per game. A sign of what Kris Murray is capable of was on display last season against Indiana when he scored 29 points and pulled down 11 rebounds in the victory over the Hoosiers.

One thing that Iowa fans will notice about Kris Murray is that he will operate as more of a point forward than his twin brother did and is an excellent passer.

Bottom line, Kris Murray came back to take over this starring role and he is prepared for it.

WHO WILL BE IN THE STARTING LINEUP?

This has been one of the big mysteries of the off-season was who would Fran McCaffery put in the starting lineup?

Part of that may have been decided due to an off the court incident that has led to Ahron Ulis being suspended for this exhibition game. But, it may have already been decided anyway. In the “secret scrimmage” that Iowa played against Kansas City, the Hawkeyes started Filip Rebraca, Kris Murray, Patrick McCaffery, Payton Sandfort, and Tony Perkins.

That’s right Perkins could be the Hawkeye point guard. In Iowa’s offense, many times the player who gets the rebound grabs it and goes down the court with the ball to initiate the offense, so it might not really matter if there’s not a true old school point guard on the floor.

Part of this decision is to get Sandfort in the starting lineup. Fran McCaffery wants to get shooters on the floor and Sandfort might be the best one on the roster this year. It also gives Iowa a really big lineup from the post to the two guard when you can basically go 6-8/6-9 at all those positions.

One thing to watch this year will be times when Rebraca is off the court and Iowa keeps Murray out there to play some five and fans could see Sandfort at the power forward position to give Iowa a true stretch four player.

WHAT DOES THE BENCH ROTATION LOOK LIKE?

At one point the feeling was Sandfort would be leading the bench players, but he’s too valuable as a shooter to not be a starter, at least to begin the season. But, it’s also potentially an indication that true freshman Josh Dix could be more prepared to contribute than initially assumed.

Dix was having a standout senior season at the high school level when he suffered a horrific compound fracture in his lower leg. But, nine months later he was cleared to return to five on five action and he has shown no ill effects from the injury. Dix has shown to be a very good outside shooter, so he will be important coming off the bench.

The leader of the second until will almost certainly be Connor McCaffery. Last year he was a real leader of the team and came off the bench and steered the Iowa team. One thing to watch with McCaffery is this is the first time in his Iowa career where he has been focused only on basketball and without an off-season where he was recovering from surgery.

Another player to keep an eye on early this year is Dasonte Bowen. He and Ahron Ulis will be coming off the bench and they could be a pesky backcourt from the defensive perspective. Bowen is something Iowa hasn’t had in the past and that’s a guard who can get to the basket on a regular basis.

WHAT ABOUT THE BIG MEN?

There’s a real Iowa fan fascination with Josh Ogundele.

He’s a fan favorite, but he has struggled with his conditioning. However, he did play well last year in the Big Ten Tournament in limited minutes. This year, Iowa might need to count on him more, particularly when they face players like Zach Edey from Purdue and Hunter Dickinson at Michigan.

While Iowa isn’t opposed to play Kris Murray at the five, they are going to have to pick their spots so they can avoid foul trouble. That means Ogundele or Riley Mulvey are going to have to contribute at a much larger role that they did last year. Now, it might only amount to being ten minutes a game, but those are going to be important minutes for Ogudele or perhaps Mulvey.

ARE WE SLEEPING ON REBRACA?

I think we might be sleeping on Filip Rebraca.

Last year he was sort of a background player, averaging 5.8 points and 5.6 rebounds per game in his first season after transferring to Iowa. He was a relatively capable outside shooter at North Dakota, but last year he only shot six three point field goals in the entire season, making one of them.

This year he’s going to be more of a scorer. The report out of the secret scrimmage was Rebraca was either the leading scorer or the second leading scorer. He has also promised to take more shots from the outside and Fran McCaffery is totally comfortable with that happening. Now, he won’t be bombing away from three, but Rebraca can comfortably shoot from fifteen feet on a regular basis.



