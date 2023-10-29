It's survive-and-advance time for most of Iowa's commits at this point in the calendar. High school football in most states is at or near the playoffs at this point, and if players don't perform, they might well be playing their final game in their high school uniforms. Big pressure led to some big performances for Iowa's commits this weekend.

Player of the Week

This week's player of the week is Jaylen Watson. Central Catholic maintained its perfect season this week with a 42-7 win over Bowling Green, and Watson played another huge role, this time with two receiving touchdowns. Watson's first touchdown came on a quick screen pass where he reversed course, made five different players miss, then outran the rest of the defense for a 39-yard score. Watson made two other big plays on screen passes, turning them into 17- and 26-yard receptions. Watson finished his night with a 41-yard touchdown grab where he burned his defender on a wheel route. Highlights from his night are here.

Other Iowa Commits

Ries and Monticello keep rolling along, this time with a 45-0 victory over Jesup. Ries finished 6/10 passing for 134 yards and two touchdowns. He also carried the ball 22 times for 162 yards and three touchdowns. Defensively, Ries had six tackles, including two tackles for loss. Highlights from the game are here. Ries also made some history Friday night:

Vander Zee and Central Lyon rolled past Roland-Story 49-0. Offensively, Vander Zee went 3/3 passing for 92 yards and a touchdown. He also ran the ball seven times for 136 yards and two touchdowns. Vander Zee added a tackle on defense as well.

Winfield Mt. Union had fewer offensive fireworks this week, but still easily advanced in the playoffs with a 34-6 victory over Moravia. On offense, Buffington had 15 carries for 150 yards and four touchdowns. He also had two receptions for seven yards. On defense, Buffington finished with four tackles.

Blue Valley Northwest dominated Olathe Northwest 48-7. Hoffman had a big night, grabbing three receptions for 116 yards and two touchdowns. His long reception on the night went for 83 yards.

Bishop Kenny lost to Boles 52-18. Resar was 18/29 in the game for 135 yards and a touchdown, though he also threw two interceptions. He also carried the ball 10 times for 45 yards.

Immaculate Conception advanced in the playoffs with a 35-12 victory of Geneseo. Offensively, Parker had two receptions for 26 yards. Defensively, he had four tackles and a pass deflection.

Burt and Creighton Prep bowed out of the Nebraska state playoffs with a 54-6 loss to Omaha Westside. Burt did haul in a 42-yard touchdown pass in the game. The highlight of that 42-yarder is here.

Williams returned to action and helped Lake Central defeat Portage 23-6. Williams had two rushing touchdowns in the victory.

Gautcher and Sycamore got back on track with a 42-13 victory over Evergreen Park. Offensively, Gautcher had touchdown passes of 6, 15, and 50 yards in the win. He also had an interception early in the game on defense. Highlights from the game are here.

Fox and East Buchanan are into the playoff quarterfinals after a 38-7 win over Lisbon. East Buchanan had 380 yards rushing behind Fox and the offensive line. Defensively, Fox had 7.5 tackles, including 1.5 tackles for loss.

In a rematch, Campbell and Cedar Falls faced off with Brooks and Kennedy for a second time this season. Cedar Falls came out on top again, with a 30-26 victory in the UNI Dome. Campbell finished with 6.5 tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss, and one sack in the game.



Brooks and Kennedy bowed out of the state playoffs in the first round with that 30-26 loss to Cedar Falls. Highlights from the game are here.

VanWetzinga and Pleasant Valley fell to West Des Moines Valley 31-21 in the first round of the playoffs. Eliot had an in-depth look at VanWetzinga last week.

Williamsburg defeated Humboldt 23-0 to advance to the next round of the playoffs. Highlights from the game are here. Weisskopf had a passing touchdown on a slant shown in the highlight package.

Lincoln Way East's perfect season continued in the playoffs with a 55-0 rout of Taft.

It was closer than most of their games this season, but Hersey advanced in the playoffs with a 28-19 win over Wheaton-Warrenville South.

Armwood secured a district title in a shootout with a 51-34 victory over Tampa Bay Tech. Godfrey grabbed an interception in the second quarter.

Chineke and Plano East fell to Lewisville 26-3. Chineke had two tackles and a sack in the game.

Brophy Prep easily defeated Mountain Pointe 44-7. Kennedy had two tackles, including 1.5 sacks, in the game.

Anderson and Westminster Christian defeated Principia/Whitfield 27-7 to advance in the playoffs.

Injured for remainder of season.