Finally it's playoff time all throughout the country. Some states--like Iowa--have been in the high school playoffs for a few weeks now, but the playoffs have only just started in a few other states, like Texas and Florida. For Iowa commits, that means every game now is do or die. One loss and for many of them their high school careers will come to an end. Unfortunately, seven of Iowa's 14 commits still playing saw their prep careers end this weekend. Others rose to the occasion and got their teams within a victory of a state championship.

Player of the Week

Just over a month ago, Williamsburg fell to Solon 21-14 for its only regular season loss. In the rematch in the state semifinal, Weisskopf did everything he could to ensure that result didn't happen again. In the process, he earned our player of the week honors. In the rematch, Williamsburg jumped all over Solon early. The Raiders capitalized on several Solon turnovers and took a 24-0 lead into halftime. Solon finally scored a touchdown in the 3rd quarter, but Williamsburg scored a couple touchdowns in the 4th to ice it, and ultimately won 45-14. Offensively, Weisskopf went 12-for-19 through the air for 366 yards and four touchdowns. He also rushed the ball nine times for 28 yards. Defensively, he had 6.5 tackles, a forced fumble, and two interceptions.

Other Iowa Commits

Like last week, Central Lyon dug itself an early hole in its playoff game. This time, Spirit Lake scored the first two touchdowns of the game to go up 14-0. Also like last week, Vander Zee and the Lions stayed calm, executed their gameplan, and took care of business for the remainder of the game. Central Lyon scored three touchdowns in the decisive second quarter, then scored another early in the fourth to seal a 28-14 victory and a state championship game appearance in class 2A. Vander Zee did a little big of everything in the win. He ran 26 times for 170 yards and three touchdowns. He was also 9/12 passing for 84 yards. On defense, Vander Zee had a tackle, a forced fumble, and an interception to close the first half.

Ries and Monticello gave it a valiant effort, but ultimately fell 35-21 to #2 Van Meter in the other class 2A semifinal. Monticello went up 7-0 in the game, before giving up 20 straight to go down 20-7. Ries and the offense then rallied to take a 21-20 lead, but Van Meter finished the game strongly to win and clinch a spot in the state title game. Ries was 14/28 passing for 264 yards and one touchdown. Ries did throw two interceptions, but one came on a ball that deflected off his receiver's hands. He also ran the ball 26 times for 92 yards and two touchdowns. Defensively, Ries had five tackles.

Watson and Central Catholic continued to roll with a 41-10 victory over Mansfield Senior. Central Catholic briefly fell into a 10-0 hole before taking control of the game. Again Watson played a big role in the win. With Central Catholic down 10-0, Watson connected with quarterback Terry Collins on a long reception that set Central up with 1st and goal from the 4-yard line. Central scored on the drive to make the game 10-6. Watson then took a screen pass 62 yards for a touchdown to give Central Catholic the lead. Finally on the last play of the first half, Watson took a designed pass play for him and instead scrambled in for a 5-yard touchdown run with no time left on the clock. The score gave Central a commanding 27-10 lead. Central Catholic advances to the Region 10 championship game with the win. Video from the game, including Watson's two touchdowns, is here.

Winfield Mt. Union's undefeated season came to an end in the state semifinal in a 34-20 loss to Bishop Garrigan. Winfield led 20-6 at halftime, then gave up 28 second half points in the loss. Buffington was held to 36 yards rushing on 13 attempts, though he did have two rushing touchdowns. He also had two receptions for 49 yards. On defense, Buffington had 12.5 tackles.

East Buchanan's run to the UNI Dome also came to a tough end. The Buccaneers led Woodbury Central 14-7 at halftime, but Woodbury Central controlled the second half and won 28-20. East Buchanan rushed for 255 yards behind Fox and the offensive line. Fox had four tackles on defense as well.

Bishop Kenny fell 45-14 to Boles in the first round of the Florida 2M playoffs. Resar had a 28-yard TD run in the loss. Some of Resar's highlights from the game are here.

Blue Valley Northwest fell to Gardner-Edgerton 28-6 in the Kansas playoffs. Hoffman had one reception for four yards in the loss.

Immaculate Conception fell 24-20 to St. Laurence in the Illinois class 4A quarterfinals. IC held a narrow 20-17 lead for much of the 4th quarter, before St. Laurence scored a 2-yard touchdown run with 21 seconds left to steal the victory. Parker was unable to play in the game.

Kennedy and Brophy Prep rolled over Mesa 35-7 in the first round of the Arizona class 6A playoffs to advance to the quarterfinals. Kennedy had three tackles in the victory.

Lincoln Way East moved to 12-0 with a 24-0 victory over Warren Township. The win helped the Griffins advance to the state semifinal in the Illinois class 8A playoffs.

Westminster Christian has caught fire in the second half of the season. That hot streak continued this week, as the Wildcats defeated Orchard Farm 36-30 to advance to the quarterfinals of the Class 3 playoffs.

Chineke's season came to a close, as Plano East fell to Prosper 41-3 in the first round of the Texas 6A playoffs.

Armwood defeated Wharton 20-14 in the first round of the Florida class 3M playoffs.

Commits Who Have Finished Their Seasons