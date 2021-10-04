MORE: 2022 Recruiting Board | 2023 Recruiting Board

There is not only a huge game on the schedule Saturday with No. 3 Iowa hosting No. 4 Penn State, but also a huge recruiting weekend ahead for the Hawkeyes. It might be the biggest game at Kinnick Stadium since 1985 and Iowa is hosting the biggest, most star-studded group of recruits we have ever seen in nearly 20 years of covering Hawkeye football. In this update, we take a closer look at the impressive list of visitors expected to be in Iowa City on Saturday, where the Hawkeyes currently stand in their recruiting, and much more.

Starting off right in the state of Iowa, five-star safety Xavier Nwankpa will be on campus for his official visit with the Hawkeyes this weekend. The 6-foot-2, 185-pound Nwankpa named a top three of Iowa, Notre Dame, and Ohio State this past week and will be making game day visits to all three schools during the month of October. Iowa's momentum with Nwankpa appears to have picked up quite a bit of steam recently and this will be his second trip to Kinnick this season and fourth visit to Iowa City overall this year. Nwankpa plans to announce his college decision on his birthday, December 8.

Also visiting for the game on Saturday will be Nwankpa's high school teammate at Southeast Polk, Kadyn Proctor, a five-star offensive tackle in the Class of 2023. For the 6-foot-8, 335-pound Proctor, will be his fifth visit to Iowa City this year and second game at Kinnick Stadium this season. In September, Proctor named a top 12 of Iowa, Iowa State, Alabama, Notre Dame, LSU, Ohio State, Texas, Texas A&M, Oklahoma, Florida, Georgia, and Clemson.

Four-star wide receiver Kyler Kasper announced that he will be making a return trip to Iowa City this weekend after visiting for the Kent State game last month. Interestingly enough, the 6-foot-5, 185-pound Kasper played 7-on-7 with Nwankpa this past summer and is looking forward to catching up with the five-star prospect in Iowa City this weekend. Kasper, whose father Kevin played at Iowa, is a Class of 2023 recruit with scholarship offers from Iowa, Notre Dame, USC, Oregon, UCLA, Arizona, Arizona State, Colorado, California, Michigan State, Missouri, Nebraska, Oregon State, Tennessee, Utah, Vanderbilt, and Iowa State.

Four-star offensive lineman Cayden Green was in Iowa City for the Hawkeye Tailgater in July and will be back on campus this weekend for his first game day visit at Iowa. A highly recruited Class of 2023 prospect, the 6-foot-5, 326-pound Green will be making the trip with high school teammates Dewuan Mack, a Kansas commit, and Isaiah Mozee, who is a Class of 2025 wide receiver that Iowa has already offered. Green currently holds 25 scholarship offers with a list that includes Iowa, Missouri, Notre Dame, Oklahoma, Oregon, Arkansas, Georgia, Florida, LSU, Kentucky, Kansas State, Michigan, Michigan State, Nebraska, and Texas A&M, among others.

Class of 2023 defensive end Joshua Mickens earned a scholarship offer from the Hawkeyes this fall and will be making his first visit to Iowa City on Saturday. The 6-foot-5, 225-pound Indianapolis native is off to a fast start with his recruiting with early offers from Iowa, Michigan, Michigan State, Purdue, Indiana, Wisconsin, Missouri, Rutgers, Boston College, Cincinnati, and Iowa State for the four-star prospect.

From just across the border in Rock Island, IL, four-star recruit Charles Jagusah is a prospect that could play offensive or defensive line in college and visited the Hawkeyes twice this past summer. This weekend, the 6-foot-6, 285-pound Jagusah will be making his first game day visit to Iowa City to learn more about the program. A Class of 2023 prospect, Jagusah currently holds scholarship offers from Iowa, Nebraska, Minnesota, Illinois, Michigan, Missouri, Notre Dame, Vanderbilt, West Virginia, and Iowa State.

An early top 100 recruit in the Class of 2024, four-star linebacker Adarius Hayes will be making the trip up to Iowa from Largo, FL this weekend. The 6-foot-4, 200-pound Hayes is coached by former Hawkeye Marcus Paschal, who will be in town this weekend as well, as will teammate Zayvion McCluster, a Class of 2023 linebacker. Currently, Hayes holds early scholarship offers from Iowa, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Penn State, Miami, Florida State, Louisville, and Maryland, among others.

Also a top 100 recruit in the Class of 2024, four-star wide receiver Dae'Vonn Hall will be on campus this weekend. Iowa was the first school to offer the 6-foot-1, 180-pound Hall, who was a teammate of current Hawkeye Keagan Johnson at Bellevue West High School in Nebraska last year. Hall has since added offers from Nebraska and Kansas State with more sure to come. This will be Hall's second visit to Iowa City after attending the Hawkeye Tailgater in July.

Class of 2023 WR/TE Kai Black was just in town two weeks ago for Iowa's win over Colorado State and will be returning this weekend for the Penn State game. The Urbandale native was at Iowa's camp in June where he earned a scholarship offer as a wide receiver, but could grow into a tight end in college. Currently, the 6-foot-4, 205-pound Black holds offers from Iowa, Iowa State, Wisconsin, and Kansas.

In June, Class of 2023 prospect Tyler Gant attended Iowa's camp and quickly impressed defensive line coach Kelvin Bell, who offered him a scholarship. The 6-foot-3, 272-pound St. Louis native actually had an uncle, the late Tom Woodland, who played at Iowa in the late 70s and found his name on the Wall of Letterwinners at Iowa's football facility. A three-star recruit, Gant currently holds 14 scholarship offers with a list that includes Iowa, Iowa State, Kansas, Kansas State, Arkansas, Boston College, Colorado, Illinois, Kentucky, and Indiana, among others.

Class of 2023 offensive lineman Trevor Lauck picked up a scholarship offer on his last visit to Iowa City, which was for the Hawkeye Tailgater in July. Now, the 6-foot-6, 287-pound Indianapolis native will be returning for a game day visit. A three-star prospect, Lauck currently holds offers from Iowa, Indiana, Purdue, Rutgers, Michigan State, Kentucky, and Cincinnati, among others.

Class of 2023 in-state quarterback JJ Kohl will be making his second game day visit to Iowa this season after watching the Hawkeyes beat Colorado State a couple weeks ago. The 6-foot-6, 225-pound Kohl, whose father played at Iowa State, also visited Iowa City twice this past summer including a camp performance that earned him a scholarship offer from the Hawkeyes. A three-star prospect, Kohl also holds offers from Iowa State and Florida State with interest from several others.

Class of 2023 in-state linebacker Asa Newsom was at Iowa's season opener and will be back in Kinnick Stadium to watch the Hawkeyes battle Penn State this weekend. In June, the 6-foot-3, 215-pound Waverly native earned a scholarship offer at Iowa's camp and is also looking over offers from Kansas State, Missouri, and South Dakota, as well as Nebraska, where his older brother Mosai Newsom is in his third year with the Huskers this year.

Class of 2023 defensive lineman Kendrick Gilbert made it to the Hawkeye Tailgater in July and will be returning for a game day visit this weekend. The 6-foot-5, 270-pound Indianapolis native earned a scholarship offer from Iowa back in March and now has several others with a list that includes Notre Dame, Penn State, Michigan, Missouri, Wisconsin, Purdue, Kentucky, Indiana, Cincinnati, Louisville, and Kansas.

As mentioned, Class of 2023 linebacker Zayvion McCluster will be traveling up to Iowa from Largo, FL with high school teammate Adarius Hayes and their coach, former Hawkeye Marcus Paschal. A three-star prospect, the 6-foot-0, 192-pound McCluster holds scholarship offers from Iowa, Miami, Florida State, Maryland, Central Florida, and Florida Atlantic.

Class of 2023 prospect Kaden Feagin is not yet ranked by Rivals for some reason, but is a dynamic recruit that could play running back or linebacker in college. The 6-foot-3, 220-pound Feagin visited Iowa City twice this past summer, once for the Hawkeye Tailgater and once for Iowa's camp where he earned a scholarship offer after working out at running back. Currently, Feagin holds offers from Iowa, Notre Dame, Michigan, Missouri, Purdue, Wisconsin, Rutgers, and Illinois.

Iowa was the first school to offer Class of 2024 wide receiver Jeremiah McClellan after seeing him in person at the Lindenwood Mega Camp in early June. Now, the 6-foot-1, 186-pound St. Louis native will be making a game day visit with the Hawkeyes this weekend. Along with Iowa, McClellan has early scholarship offers from Missouri, Michigan State, Minnesota, Indiana, Arizona State, and Iowa State.

Class of 2024 defensive end Eddie Tuerk will be back in Iowa City this weekend. The 6-foot-4, 240-pound Tuerk picked up a scholarship offer on his visit for the Hawkeye Tailgater in July and then returned in September to watch Iowa's win over Indiana in the season opener. Tuerk, who is coached by Jon Beutjer at Lyons Township High School, currently holds offers from Iowa, Michigan, Mississippi, Tennessee, and Cincinnati.

Class of 2024 wide receiver Cam Williams has also been a frequent visitor to Iowa City this year and will be back in town this weekend for the Penn State game. The 6-foot-2, 175-pound Williams earned an offer at Iowa's camp in June, then returned for Iowa's season opener against Indiana, and will in Kinnick Stadium this Saturday as well. Currently, Williams holds offers from Iowa, Illinois, Central Michigan, Toledo, and Northern Illinois.

Wide receiver Isaiah Mozee was one of Iowa's first offers in the Class of 2025 and will be on campus this weekend with high school teammates Cayden Green and Dewuan Mack. The 5-foot-11, 160-pound Missouri native is the son of Jamar Mozee, who is the head coach at Lee's Summit North, and a former high school teammate of Iowa running backs coach Ladell Betts. Currently, the younger Mozee holds scholarship offers from Iowa, Missouri, Kansas, and Miami of Ohio.

Class of 2022 defensive back Dewuan Mack is actually a longtime Kansas commit, but has been in regular contact with both Iowa and Missouri as of late. The 6-foot-0, 182-pound Mack does not yet have an offer from those two yet, but will get a chance to learn more about Iowa's interest on his visit with the Hawkeyes this weekend.

Minnesota native Emmett Johnson is a name the Iowa coaches have stayed in contact with throughout the fall as they look to possibly offer another running back in the Class of 2022. This weekend, the 6-foot-0, 183-pound Johnson, who attended Iowa's camp in June, will be back on campus for the Penn State game. Currently, Johnson holds scholarship offers from Central Michigan, Eastern Michigan, and a number of FCS schools. He has put up big numbers in his senior year with 1,037 yards rushing and 19 touchdowns in his first five games.

Class of 2022 defensive end Kyson Van Vugt, a South Dakota commit, will be making the drive across the state from Western Iowa on Saturday to take in the game. The 6-foot-7, 232-pound Van Vugt has had Iowa interest for some time now and attended their camp in June, but did not come away with a scholarship offer at the time. The coaches have said they will continue to evaluate his senior film as they assess their remaining needs in the Class of 2022.

Ankeny Centennial defensive back Trey Porter, a Northern Illinois commit, will also be back on campus at Iowa this weekend. The 6-foot-2, 190-pound Porter was at Iowa's season opener against Indiana and then had lead in-state recruiter Jay Niemann at one of his games, so the Hawkeyes are clearly still interested especially with defensive back being one of the top remaining needs for the Class of 2022.

Class of 2023 offensive lineman Ben Decker was among the recruits at the Hawkeye Tailgater in July and will be back this weekend for a game day visit at Iowa. Currently, the 6-foot-5, 275-pound Indiana native holds scholarship offers from Ball State, Central Michigan, and Miami of Ohio.

St. Charles, IL linebacker George Litgen will be making the trip to Iowa City with his parents this weekend. The 6-foot-2, 197-pound Litgen was at Iowa's camp in June and could be a potential preferred walk-on target for the Hawkeyes. Currently, he is considering offers from Drake, Bucknell, Butler, and Valparaiso.

Class of 2023 athlete Jamison Patton was at Iowa's camp in June, where he worked out at defensive back, and will be returning this weekend for his first game day visit with the Hawkeyes. A 6-foot-1, 188-pound high school quarterback at Des Moines Roosevelt, Patton is an impressive playmaker and holds an offer from Iowa State as a safety.

Class of 2023 tight end Jalyn Thompson, the son of former Hawkeye basketball player Rod Thompson, will be back in Iowa City this weekend. The 6-foot-5, 220-pound Thompson was at Iowa's camp in June, the Hawkeye Tailgater in July, and attended the season opener against Indiana. Currently, Thompson is still looking for his first scholarship offer, but has interest from Iowa, Iowa State, Nebraska, and North Dakota State, among others.