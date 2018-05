After picking up an offer from Iowa, it appeared that Jalen Hunt could be giving serious consideration to joining Iowa's 2019 recruiting class. The 6-foot-2 and 245 pound defensive lineman was at the Rivals 3 Stripe Camp on Sunday in Chicago and we caught up with him to get the latest on his recruitment, if Iowa was still a serious contender to land him, his relationship with the Hawkeye coaches, and when he might make his college choice.