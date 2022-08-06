Impact of landing Sandfort
The Iowa basketball program received good news for the Class of 2023 on Saturday afternoon when they landed a verbal commitment from wing prospect Pryce Sandfort. He’s a three star player and #138 ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news