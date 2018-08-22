With week one of the high school football season kicking off on Friday, we take a look at the biggest in-state games for the most sought after recruits in this update.

---

THE COMMITMENTS

Name: Jack Campbell

High School: Cedar Falls

Preseason Team Rank: #3 in Class 4A

Recruiting: Committed to Iowa (3/31/2018)

In-State Ranking: #5 in the Class of 2019

Games to Watch: Week 4 vs. Bettendorf, Week 9 at Cedar Rapids Prairie

---

Name: Noah Fenske

High School: New Hampton

Preseason Team Rank: #10 in Class 2A

Recruiting: Committed to Iowa (3/2/2018)

In-State Ranking: #10 in the Class of 2019

Games to Watch: Week 1 vs. A-P, Week 5 vs. Waverly-Shell Rock, Week 8 vs. Clear Lake

---

Name: Tyler Endres

High School: Norwalk

Preseason Team Rank: #10 in Class 3A

Recruiting: Committed to Iowa (6/24/2017)

In-State Ranking: #3 in the Class of 2019

Games to Watch: Week 2 at Dallas-Center Grimes, Week 3 vs. Pella

---

Name: Ezra Miller

High School: Ridge View

Preseason Team Rank: Not Rated

Recruiting: Committed to Iowa (4/22/2017)

In-State Ranking: #2 in the Class of 2019

Games to Watch: Week 7 vs. Fort Dodge St. Edmond, Week 9 vs. IKM-Manning

---

THE OFFERED RECRUITS

Name: Gavin Williams

High School: Southeast Polk

Preseason Team Rank: #6 in Class 4A

Recruiting: Williams holds offers from schools across the country but recently named the Hawkeyes his top program.

In-State Ranking: #1 in the Class of 2020

Games to Watch: Week 1 at WDM Valley, Week 2 vs. Waukee, Week 3 at Iowa City West

---

Name: Josh Volk

High School: Cedar Rapids Xavier

Preseason Team Rank: #1 in Class 3A

Recruiting: Volk has landed offers from Iowa and Iowa State with interest from a wide range of other programs in the Big 10 and SEC.

In-State Ranking: #3 in the Class of 2020

Games to Watch: Week 1 vs. Regina, Week 3 vs. Assumption, Week 4 at West Delaware

---

Name: Logan Jones

High School: Lewis Central

Preseason Team Rank: #2 in Class 3A

Recruiting: Scholarships have come in for Jones from Minnesota, Iowa, and Iowa State. He spoke highly of Iowa City following a recent trip.

In-State Ranking: #2 in the Class of 2020

Games to Watch: Week 1 vs. Sergeant Bluff-Luton, Week 7 vs. Harlan, Week 8 at Glenwood

---

Name: Blaise Gunnerson

High School: Kuemper Catholic

Preseason Team Rank: #9 in Class 2A

Recruiting: A strong camp run opened the door for Gunnerson to land offers from Iowa, Iowa State, and South Dakota State. The Cyclones remain the team to beat with this junior.

In-State Ranking: #5 in the Class of 2020

Games to Watch: Week 1 vs. Council Bluffs St. Albert, Week 3 at Glenwood

---

Name: Griffin Liddle

High School: Bettendorf

Preseason Team Rank: #5 in Class 4A

Recruiting: Liddle is just entering his sophomore year but holds scholarships from the Hawkeyes along with Iowa State and Nebraska. This defensive tackle will be pushing for four-star status in future years.

In-State Ranking: #1 in the Class of 2021

Games to Watch: Week 2 vs. Iowa City West, Week 4 at Cedar Falls, Week 7 vs. CR Kennedy

---

Name: T.J. Bollers

High School: Clear Creek-Amana

Preseason Team Rank: Not Rated

Recruiting: Four scholarships are sitting on the table for Bollers as Iowa, Iowa State, Nebraska, and Minnesota think extremely highly of this elite prospect in the Class of 2021.

In-State Ranking: #2 in the Class of 2021

Games to Watch: Week 7 vs. Davenport Assumption, Week 8 vs. North Scott

---

Stay tuned to HawkeyeReport.com for the latest on Iowa recruiting and go to IowaPreps.com for year long coverage of Iowa high school sports.