In-state games to watch this season
With week one of the high school football season kicking off on Friday, we take a look at the biggest in-state games for the most sought after recruits in this update.
---
THE COMMITMENTS
Name: Jack Campbell
High School: Cedar Falls
Preseason Team Rank: #3 in Class 4A
Recruiting: Committed to Iowa (3/31/2018)
In-State Ranking: #5 in the Class of 2019
Games to Watch: Week 4 vs. Bettendorf, Week 9 at Cedar Rapids Prairie
---
Name: Noah Fenske
High School: New Hampton
Preseason Team Rank: #10 in Class 2A
Recruiting: Committed to Iowa (3/2/2018)
In-State Ranking: #10 in the Class of 2019
Games to Watch: Week 1 vs. A-P, Week 5 vs. Waverly-Shell Rock, Week 8 vs. Clear Lake
---
Name: Tyler Endres
High School: Norwalk
Preseason Team Rank: #10 in Class 3A
Recruiting: Committed to Iowa (6/24/2017)
In-State Ranking: #3 in the Class of 2019
Games to Watch: Week 2 at Dallas-Center Grimes, Week 3 vs. Pella
---
Name: Ezra Miller
High School: Ridge View
Preseason Team Rank: Not Rated
Recruiting: Committed to Iowa (4/22/2017)
In-State Ranking: #2 in the Class of 2019
Games to Watch: Week 7 vs. Fort Dodge St. Edmond, Week 9 vs. IKM-Manning
---
THE OFFERED RECRUITS
Name: Gavin Williams
High School: Southeast Polk
Preseason Team Rank: #6 in Class 4A
Recruiting: Williams holds offers from schools across the country but recently named the Hawkeyes his top program.
In-State Ranking: #1 in the Class of 2020
Games to Watch: Week 1 at WDM Valley, Week 2 vs. Waukee, Week 3 at Iowa City West
---
Name: Josh Volk
High School: Cedar Rapids Xavier
Preseason Team Rank: #1 in Class 3A
Recruiting: Volk has landed offers from Iowa and Iowa State with interest from a wide range of other programs in the Big 10 and SEC.
In-State Ranking: #3 in the Class of 2020
Games to Watch: Week 1 vs. Regina, Week 3 vs. Assumption, Week 4 at West Delaware
---
Name: Logan Jones
High School: Lewis Central
Preseason Team Rank: #2 in Class 3A
Recruiting: Scholarships have come in for Jones from Minnesota, Iowa, and Iowa State. He spoke highly of Iowa City following a recent trip.
In-State Ranking: #2 in the Class of 2020
Games to Watch: Week 1 vs. Sergeant Bluff-Luton, Week 7 vs. Harlan, Week 8 at Glenwood
---
Name: Blaise Gunnerson
High School: Kuemper Catholic
Preseason Team Rank: #9 in Class 2A
Recruiting: A strong camp run opened the door for Gunnerson to land offers from Iowa, Iowa State, and South Dakota State. The Cyclones remain the team to beat with this junior.
In-State Ranking: #5 in the Class of 2020
Games to Watch: Week 1 vs. Council Bluffs St. Albert, Week 3 at Glenwood
---
Name: Griffin Liddle
High School: Bettendorf
Preseason Team Rank: #5 in Class 4A
Recruiting: Liddle is just entering his sophomore year but holds scholarships from the Hawkeyes along with Iowa State and Nebraska. This defensive tackle will be pushing for four-star status in future years.
In-State Ranking: #1 in the Class of 2021
Games to Watch: Week 2 vs. Iowa City West, Week 4 at Cedar Falls, Week 7 vs. CR Kennedy
---
Name: T.J. Bollers
High School: Clear Creek-Amana
Preseason Team Rank: Not Rated
Recruiting: Four scholarships are sitting on the table for Bollers as Iowa, Iowa State, Nebraska, and Minnesota think extremely highly of this elite prospect in the Class of 2021.
In-State Ranking: #2 in the Class of 2021
Games to Watch: Week 7 vs. Davenport Assumption, Week 8 vs. North Scott
---
