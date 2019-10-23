The big three in-state college football programs continue to recruit Cedar Falls quarterback Cael Loecher and that included a recent game day trip in Iowa City.

“It was a fun visit," said Loecher. "I loved seeing their facilities such as the weight room. The energy at Kinnick was awesome. I definitely left Iowa with positive feelings.”

Loecher, who has thrown for nearly 1,300 yards, 14 touchdowns, and 4 interceptions through eight games, used the visit to get a better feel for what it would be like to play for the Hawkeyes.

“We started eating breakfast and talking to some staff," Loecher said. "Then we toured the indoor facility and the weight room. After that, we went to the players’ lounge and got to try a jersey on and take some pictures. Then we watched the highlight video and headed out to Kinnick for warmups.”

The Hawkeye staff continues to keep an eye on Loecher's senior campaign.

“I talked with Coach Bell and Coach Southmayd the most," he said. "They just told me to be patient and make sure to keep them on my list.”

Loecher continues to praise everything he has seen and heard about Iowa football.

“I think Iowa has a great program," said Loecher. "I’ve been watching them my entire life and I thought the visit was very professional. Everything was run well, and they presented their program very well.”

Two other trips have been made by Loecher with a third being worked out.

“I’ve been to Iowa State, UNI, and made plans to go to Winona State but the game got postponed.”

Loecher mentioned a few of the other programs that have been on his radar as well.

“Those along with Drake and lots of other D2 schools," Loecher said. "Winona State, University of Sioux Falls, and Quincy University (have offered).”

The varying levels of play are something that Loecher will weigh before he makes his final decision.

“I feel like I’ll take the best fit for me," he said. "It could be a combination of the biggest level or just the best overall fit for me and getting a chance to get on the field.”

Loecher declined to name a school at the top of his list at this point.

“No favorite quite yet.”