Hawkeye Report recaps the regular season for a number of Hawkeye recruiting targets and commits while looking ahead to their postseason draw.

The Commitments

Name: Brody Brecht

High School: Ankeny

Class of: 2021

Matchup: Bye week before playing the winner of Sioux City West at Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson.

Regular Season Team Record: 6-1

Recap: With five straight victories, Brecht and Ankeny head into the postseason as one of the hottest teams in the state. This senior is up to 421 receiving yards while also finding the end zone ten times. Brecht has caught thirty passes from QB Jase Bauer, who just added a preferred walk-on opportunity from the Hawkeyes this week.

Name: Arland Bruce

High School: Ankeny

Class of: 2021

Matchup: Bye week before playing the winner of Sioux City West at Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson.

Regular Season Team Record: 6-1

Recap: After sitting out much of the regular season, Bruce gives the Hawks another threat to find the end zone every time he touches the football. He has racked up 133 rushing and 112 receiving yards in just two games.

Name: Max Llewellyn

High School: Urbandale

Class of: 2021

Matchup: Bye week before hosting Marshalltown.

Regular Season Team Record: 5-1

Recap: Llewellyn has put together an all state season with his playmaking skills on both sides of the ball. He leads the J-Hawks with 278 receiving yards along with 21 stops, 9 tackles for loss, and 4.5 sacks as a senior.

Name: Jaden Harrell

High School: Urbandale

Class of: 2021

Matchup: Bye week before hosting Marshalltown.

Regular Season Team Record: 5-1

Recap: Harrell has continued to make plays all over the field as a senior while leading the team with 37.5 tackles. He is working hard to help Urbandale bounce back from their lone loss of the season last week against Waukee, 38-17.

Name: Cooper DeJean

High School: OABCIG

Class of: 2021

Matchup: Bye week before playing the winner of Missouri Valley at East Sac County.

Regular Season Team Record: 7-0

Recap: OABCIG and DeJean head into the postseason as the favorites to win their second straight state champion. This senior has put together yet another amazing year with 1,952 yards passing, 19 touchdowns, and just 5 interceptions. He also leads the Falcons with 741 yards rushing.

Name: Jeff Bowie

High School: West Branch

Class of: 2021

Matchup: Bye week before playing the winner of Van Buren County at Mediapolis.

Regular Season Team Record: 5-2

Recap: After a 1-2 start, West Branch has ripped off four straight victories and hopes that momentum can continue in the postseason. Bowie has continued to be a playmaker in the trenches with ten tackles for loss and four sacks this fall.

Name: Zach Twedt

High School: Roland-Story

Class of: 2021Matchup: First-round game at Independence.

Regular Season Team Record: 0-6

Recap: A shoulder injury during the third week of the season left Twedt on the sidelines for a Roland-Story that has struggled to play a full football game. While on the field, he showcased his skills on both sides of ball as a defender, receiver, and rusher.

Name: Griffin Liddle

High School: Bettendorf

Class of: 2021

Matchup: Bye week before hosting Muscatine.

Regular Season Team Record: 4-2

Recap: Liddle and Bettendorf are seeking to put their inconsistent regular season in the past and make another push towards the UNI-Dome. This long-time Hawkeye commit has 14 stops and 6.5 tackles for loss during his final year at the prep level.

Name: Connor Colby

High School: Cedar Rapids Kennedy

Class of: 2021

Matchup: Bye week before playing at Dubuque Senior.

Regular Season Team Record: 2-3

Recap: Colby has done his part in the trenches for Kennedy as they have battled lost time due to Covid and have struggled to get stops defensively. Few have what it takes to slow down his combination of size and strength.

Name: Aaron Graves

High School: Southeast Valley

Class of: 2022

Matchup: Bye week before hosting the winner of Clarion-Goldfield-Dows at Belmond-Klemme.

Regular Season Team Record: 7-0

Recap: Much was expected from Graves this season and has he certainly responded with some of the best defensive numbers in the state. For his undefeated team, he is tops on the squad with 40 tackles, 14.5 TFLs, and 8.5 sacks.

The Offers

Name: Hunter Deyo

High School: Lewis Central

Class of: 2022

Matchup: Hosting Creston/Orient-Macksburg in a first-round matchup.

Regular Season Team Record: 5-1

Recap: Deyo and the Titans are seeking to bounce back from their first loss of the year and hope to see Harlan down the road in the postseason. This junior has racked up 15.5 tackles for loss this fall and has seen a lot of attention from opposing offensive lines.

Name: Eli Raridon

High School: Valley

Class of: 2022

Matchup: First-round bye before hosting Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln.

Regular Season Team Record: 2-4

Recap: It has been a tough regular season with struggles on the field and in the courts with eligibility. Raridon totaled 159 receiving yards and two touchdowns thus far.

Name: Xavier Nwankpa

High School: Southeast Polk

Class of: 2022

Matchup: Bye week before hosting the winner of Cedar Rapids, Jefferson at Ames.

Regular Season Team Record: 6-0

Recap: Nwankpa and the #1 rated Rams head into the postseason with a giant target on their back while having answered every test so far. He is tops on the team with three interceptions but has been able to showcase his skills returning kicks, punts, and seeing his role offensively continue to grow.

Name: Will McLaughlin

High School: Harlan

Class of: 2022

Matchup: Bye week before hosting the winner of ADM, Adel at Bondurant-Farrar.

Regular Season Team Record: 7-0

Recap: The Cyclones have put together their best regular season in some time and McLaughlin has been critical with his dominance defensively. He leads the team with 41 tackles and his nose for the football projects out well at the next level.

Name: Jacob Imming

High School: Sergeant Bluff-Luton

Class of: 2022

Matchup: Bye week before hosting the winner of Denison-Schleswig at Carroll.

Regular Season Team Record: 5-2

Recap: Imming became the most recent in-state athlete to land a scholarship from the University of Iowa last week after a strong showing as as junior. While battling a number of top tier foes, this junior has put together an elite season with 35.5 tackles throughout the fall.

Name: Kadyn Proctor

High School: Southeast Polk

Class of: 2023Matchup: Bye week before hosting the winner of Cedar Rapids, Jefferson at Ames.

Regular Season Team Record: 6-0

Recap: This big man has lived up to the hype this season while putting together a dominating sophomore season. His potential is off the charts with his frame, strength, and work ethic.

Ten More Seniors to Follow

Aaron Smith, Waukee

Andrew Lentsch, Dowling Catholic

Ashton Cook, Iowa City Regina

Caleb Bacon, Lake Mills

Carson Petlon, West Delaware

Eddie Saidat, Waukee

Jase Bauer, Ankeny

Marcus Morgan, Iowa City West

Max White, Cedar Rapids, Kennedy

Tyler Moore, Johnston

Ten More Juniors to Follow

Ben Kuehnast, Humboldt

Corey Phillips, Ames

Dominic Wiseman, Davenport, North

Eddie Burgess, Montezuma

Gabe Burkle, Prairie

Jaxon Dailey, Southeast Polk

Kale Krogh, Ballard

Luke Gaffney, Linn-Mar

Spruceton Buddenhagen, Clarke

Trey Campbell, Cedar Falls

Tynan Numkena, Bettendorf