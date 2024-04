With spring ball coming to a close, the Iowa football staff is back out on the recruiting trail, reconnecting with commits and making the rounds to see and offer new talent. The first offer of this trip is Davion Chandler, 2025 three-star wide receiver out of Lawrence North High School in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Following receiving an offer from Iowa on Monday, Chandler discussed his budding relationship with Jon Budmayr, why he's interested in taking an official visit to Iowa and other top schools in his recruitment.