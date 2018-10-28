Iowa , Iowa State , Kansas , Michigan and Michigan State are among the programs that have stopped by his school recently to check in on him. He’s taken official visits to Iowa and Iowa State already and unofficial visits to UCLA and USC .

Xavier Foster’s recruitment has really heated up in 2018. The Iowa native holds offers from both major in-state schools, but he’s collected offers from other programs all over the country as well.

The No. 27 overall prospect in the 2020 class broke down his recent visits and his interest in Kansas.

Iowa: “It was a great visit. It was a lot of hanging out and a whole lot of basketball. I watched them practice and everything. It’s a fun school. Coach (Fran) McCaffery is great, and his son is really good, too.”

Iowa State: “It was great. We got to storm the field after they beat West Virginia in football. It was crazy. It was awesome. They’ve just been telling me how they would use me and how I would fit in. I like the playing style there.”

Kansas: “I love it. It’s a little more of a big-man system than what I normally do, but I love it there.”

UCLA: “It was beautiful. When we pulled in, we pulled up right in front of a Ferrari. It was really nice there.”

USC: “I loved it. It was nice. You can’t beat everything in California. They have a good program.”