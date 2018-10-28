Interest expanding for four-star Iowa product Xavier Foster
RANKINGS: 2019 Rivals150 | 2020 Rivals150 | 2019 Team Rankings
Xavier Foster’s recruitment has really heated up in 2018. The Iowa native holds offers from both major in-state schools, but he’s collected offers from other programs all over the country as well.
Iowa, Iowa State, Kansas, Michigan and Michigan State are among the programs that have stopped by his school recently to check in on him. He’s taken official visits to Iowa and Iowa State already and unofficial visits to UCLA and USC.
MORE: Top 50 forward DJ Jeffries commits to Memphis | Big visits happening this weekend
IN HIS OWN WORDS
The No. 27 overall prospect in the 2020 class broke down his recent visits and his interest in Kansas.
Iowa: “It was a great visit. It was a lot of hanging out and a whole lot of basketball. I watched them practice and everything. It’s a fun school. Coach (Fran) McCaffery is great, and his son is really good, too.”
Iowa State: “It was great. We got to storm the field after they beat West Virginia in football. It was crazy. It was awesome. They’ve just been telling me how they would use me and how I would fit in. I like the playing style there.”
Kansas: “I love it. It’s a little more of a big-man system than what I normally do, but I love it there.”
UCLA: “It was beautiful. When we pulled in, we pulled up right in front of a Ferrari. It was really nice there.”
USC: “I loved it. It was nice. You can’t beat everything in California. They have a good program.”
RIVALS’ REACTION
There will absolutely be pressure from his peers in Iowa for Foster to stay home and pick one of the in-state schools. He admitted as much. But he also added when he’s out with his peers in the basketball world, they all are encouraging him to explore all his options and not limit himself to looking only at the two major in-state schools. He does sound very interested in the Los Angeles schools as his trip out there really impressed him. Kansas also has his attention early. This will be an intriguing battle to follow to see if Steve Prohm or Fran McCaffery can keep him home.