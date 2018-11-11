Ticker
Iowa 2018 Freshmen Tracker

True freshman Tyrone Tracy, shown here blocking for Toren Young, played in his third game on Saturday.
Blair Sanderson • HawkeyeReport.com
@BlairRIVALS
Editor

Under the NCAA's new rules, college football players can see action in up to four games and still maintain their redshirt year. HawkeyeReport.com will be tracking Iowa's true freshmen this season to see how many games they play and which ones will still be able to redshirt at the end of the year. Once they play in their fifth game, the redshirt is officially off.

PLAYER GAMES SNAPS PFF GRADE

Riley Moss (CB)

10

416

67.3

Julius Brents (CB)

9

390

77.6

Kaevon Merriweather (S)

8

49

63.0

Tyrone Tracy Jr. (WR)

3

27

64.1

Dillon Doyle (LB)

2

14

69.9

Henry Geil (RB)

2

22

59.4

Nico Ragaini (WR)

2

20

56.8

Tyler Linderbaum (DT)

1

11

56.2

Spencer Petras (QB)

1

2

49.2

Seth Benson (LB)

1

9

84.2

D.J. Johnson (CB)

1

1

60.0

Terry Roberts (CB)

0

-

-

Dallas Craddieth (S)

0

-

-

John Waggoner (DE)

0

-

-

Noah Shannon (DT)

0

-

-

Jayden McDonald (LB)

0

-

-

Logan Klemp (LB)

0

-

-

Cody Ince (OL)

0

-

-

Jack Plumb (OL)

0

-

-

Jeff Jenkins (OL)

0

-

-

Samson Evans (RB)

0

-

-
