Iowa 2018 Freshmen Tracker
Under the NCAA's new rules, college football players can see action in up to four games and still maintain their redshirt year. HawkeyeReport.com will be tracking Iowa's true freshmen this season to see how many games they play and which ones will still be able to redshirt at the end of the year. Once they play in their fifth game, the redshirt is officially off.
|PLAYER
|GAMES
|SNAPS
|PFF GRADE
|
Riley Moss (CB)
|
12
|
448
|
67.0
|
Julius Brents (CB)
|
11
|
410
|
77.7
|
8
|
49
|
63.5
|
Tyrone Tracy Jr. (WR)
|
3
|
27
|
64.1
|
Nico Ragaini (WR)
|
3
|
35
|
55.9
|
Seth Benson (LB)
|
3
|
14
|
84.2
|
Dillon Doyle (LB)
|
3
|
18
|
69.9
|
D.J. Johnson (CB)
|
2
|
11
|
62.9
|
Tyler Linderbaum (DT)
|
2
|
18
|
60.1
|
Henry Geil (RB)
|
2
|
22
|
59.4
|
Spencer Petras (QB)
|
2
|
5
|
49.6
|
Jack Plumb (OL)
|
1
|
10
|
58.8
|
Dallas Craddieth (S)
|
0
|
-
|
-
|
John Waggoner (DE)
|
0
|
-
|
-
|
Noah Shannon (DT)
|
0
|
-
|
-
|
Jayden McDonald (LB)
|
0
|
-
|
-
|
Logan Klemp (LB)
|
0
|
-
|
-
|
Cody Ince (OL)
|
0
|
-
|
-
|
Terry Roberts (CB)
|
0
|
-
|
-
|
Jeff Jenkins (OL)
|
0
|
-
|
-
|
Samson Evans (RB)
|
0
|
-
|
-