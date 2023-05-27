Hot bats helped carry Iowa to lopsided wins over Michigan and Indiana in the first two rounds of the Big Ten Tournament. On Saturday, it was the pitchers’ turn to dominate. A superb outing from starting pitcher Ty Langenberg powered Iowa to a 5-0 victory over Michigan in the Big Ten Tournament semifinal on Saturday. With the win, Iowa advances to the Big Ten Tournament Championship Game for the first time since 2017 and for the fifth time ever. The win was also Iowa's 42nd of the season, setting a new record for the Rick Heller era, and coming within two of the program record of 44 wins in 1981.

The star of the game for Iowa was pretty clear today: starting pitcher Ty Langenberg was absolutely dealing from the mound. Nominally Iowa's no. 3 pitcher, Langenberg pitched like a true ace today, leaving Michigan's batters flummoxed and unable to get anything going against for him most of the game. Langenberg's final line: 7 IP, 2 H, 0 ER, 2 BB, 1 HBP, 9 K At one point Langenberg retired 12 consecutive Michigan batters across the third, fourth, fifth, and sixth innings. Michigan batters managed only two hits, one in the first inning and another in the seventh inning. That seventh inning provided the Wolverines with their best scoring opportunity of the day against Langenberg after a walk gave them runners on first and second with a single out. The Iowa defense snuffed out that potential threat with a 6-4-3 double play:

Langenberg departed after seven strong innings and the Iowa bullpen was ready to finish off the shutout, though not without a bit of intrigue. Will Christopherson was the first arm out of the bullpen and he gave up a lead-off double in the eighth inning. But he proceeded to get three straight outs after that and snuff out possible Michigan rally. Chas Wheatley replaced Christopherson to start the ninth inning, but he had a very brief and rocky outing. After hitting the first batter he faced with a pitch, he walked his second batter, giving Michigan runners on first and second with no outs in the ninth inning. Luke Llewellyn entered to put out the fire and did just that with three consecutive strikeouts to end the game.

It was helpful that Langenberg was in such fine form on the mound in this game, because it took a little while for Iowa's bats to wake up. Iowa did draw two walks to start the game, but wasn't able to take advantage of that due to a poor decision by leadoff man Ben Wilmes to try and steal second and an inability to get any hits. Iowa's first hit didn't come until the third inning, when Brayden Frazier recorded a lead-off single. The Hawkeyes loaded the bases after a pair of walks to Sam Petersen and Brennen Dorighi and scored their first run when Raider Tello got plunked on the elbow to force in a run. Iowa wasn't able to get any more runs, though, and left the bases loaded. The next scoring opportunity for Iowa came in the sixth inning, after a two-out single by Michael Seegers. Seegers advanced to second on an errant throw by the pitcher on a pick-off attempt. Sensing the gravity of the moment, Michigan turned to Connor O'Halloran, the Big Ten Pitcher of the Year (and the starter in Tuesday's game) out of the bullpen to get them out of the jam. Instead, Iowa got another big hit off O'Halloran, this time an RBI triple from Kyle Huckstorf over the centerfielder’s head.

O'Halloran stayed in to pitch for Michigan in the seventh inning, but the Hawkeye hitters continued to do damage. Cade Moss got a lead-off single and moved to second on a sacrifice bunt by Wilmes. After an intentional walk to Petersen, Dorighi sliced an RBI single to score Moss. After Petersen and Dorighi executed a double steal to move to second and third, Tello slipped an RBI single through the pulled-in infield to give Iowa a 4-0 lead. Sam Hojnar hit a sacrifice fly to score Iowa's third and final run of the inning and give them a healthy 5-0 lead. Iowa finished with six hits in the game from six different batters. Huckstorf finished 1/4 and his RBI triple was arguably the biggest hit of the game. Dorighi, Tello, Seegers, and Moss all finished 1/3 at the plate with singles. Petersen officially finished 0/1 at the plate, but had three walks (including two intentional passes), as Michigan's pitchers wanted nothing to do with him.

