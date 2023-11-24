One night after bad shooting doomed Iowa to a listless, not-as-close-as-it-looks 79-67 loss to Oklahoma, the ball found the bottom of the net with much more regularity in Iowa's second game at the Rady Children's Invitational. Iowa rode a hot start to an early lead and maintained that lead for the remainder of the game -- Iowa led for over 37 minutes -- and was able to pick up an 85-72 win over Seton Hall on Saturday night. Here are three takeaways from Iowa's win over the Pirates.

The Starters Bounced Back in a Big Way

Not much went well for Iowa against Oklahoma, but the struggles began with Iowa's starting five, who had a terrible game against the Sooners. Ben Krikke had a season-low 11 points. Tony Perkins and Patrick McCaffery combined for 8 points on 2-of-17 shooting. Payton Sandfort had 12 points and 7 rebounds, but he also went 0-for-5 from 3-point range. The under-performance of the starters dug a hole for the Hawkeyes that they never seriously threatened to escape. On Saturday, the starters played at a much higher level. Tony Perkins scored Iowa's first five points off the game, first with a thunderous dunk and then with a swished-in three-pointer. Perkins finished the game with 14 points on 4-of-7 shooting (and a 5-of-7 effort at the free throw line) along with five rebounds, a team-high five assists, and a jaw-dropping block. Perkins was active and engaged all game long.

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0idW5kIiBkaXI9 Imx0ciI+8J+Xo++4j1RQISEhISEgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVy LmNvbS9TYXVjeV9fX1Q/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QFNhdWN5X19f VDwvYT4geCA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2hhc2h0YWcv SGF3a2V5ZXM/c3JjPWhhc2gmYW1wO3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPiNI YXdrZXllczwvYT4gPGJyPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vOGpDU1NW dzh6QSI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tLzhqQ1NTVnc4ekE8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFz aDsgSW93YSBNZW7igJlzIEJhc2tldGJhbGwgKEBJb3dhSG9vcHMpIDxhIGhy ZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vSW93YUhvb3BzL3N0YXR1cy8xNzI4 MjAyMjI2NjEzODI1Njc4P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPk5vdmVtYmVy IDI1LCAyMDIzPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9 Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hh cnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

Ben Krikke also got off to a hot start -- he went on a personal 7-0 run after Perkins' 5-0 run to start the game and finished with 13 points on 5-of-7 shooting in the first half. Krikke hurt Seton Hall with his mid-range game and by attacking the basket and finishing at the rim or drawing fouls. Krikke's passing chops were also on display as he dished out five assists, tied with Perkins for the most on the team. Payton Sandfort broke out of his long-range shooting slump in a big way -- he finished with a game-high 22 points and went 4-of-10 from 3-point range, including 2-of-5 in the first half as Iowa built its lead. Sandfort also had a team-high nine rebounds, as well as three assists. When Sandfort plays at this level, it makes Iowa very difficult to defend. Patrick McCaffery also had a nice slump-busting performance, with 10 points on 4-of-7 shooting and six rebounds. Iowa needed Perkins and McCaffery to bounce back after very forgettable outings against Oklahoma and they did just that.

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5QTWFjIHdpdGggdGhlIPCflKg8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0 ZXIuY29tL3BhdHJpY2ttY2NhZmYyMj9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5A cGF0cmlja21jY2FmZjIyPC9hPiB4IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRl ci5jb20vaGFzaHRhZy9IYXdrZXllcz9zcmM9aGFzaCZhbXA7cmVmX3NyYz10 d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+I0hhd2tleWVzPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3Qu Y28vcUtndG1BVXFrTCI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3FLZ3RtQVVxa0w8L2E+ PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgSW93YSBNZW7igJlzIEJhc2tldGJhbGwgKEBJb3dhSG9v cHMpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vSW93YUhvb3BzL3N0 YXR1cy8xNzI4MjE4ODY5MDgzNjIzOTI0P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0Znci Pk5vdmVtYmVyIDI1LCAyMDIzPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBh c3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0 cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+ Cgo=

The Offensive Flow Was Much Better

Against Oklahoma, Iowa was never able to find a consistent offensive rhythm. The Sooners' defense had a lot to do with that, of course, but Iowa brought better energy and more effort to the start of the game against Seton Hall and they did a better job of playing their style against the Pirates. The ball movement when Iowa was on offense was notably better, as evidenced by the 20 assists Iowa had on 31 made field goals. The ball moved from player to player quickly when Iowa was on offense and Iowa did a good job of finding the open man or finding the cutter and getting open shots and easy looks at the basket. Against Oklahoma, the offense was much more static and there was much less ball movement, which led to fewer good looks (and, obviously, fewer made shots). In past games we've seen Dasonte Bowen and Brock Harding lead the way in terms of assists, but in this game Ben Krikke and Tony Perkins were tops in that category. Perkins is a little underrated as a facilitator and the offense looks better when he's able to get other players involved. Krikke had seven assists total this season prior to this game, but he had several games with 3+ assists for Valparaiso and he's clearly a smart and willing passer.

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5CaWcgTWFuIEdldHMgSXQgRG9uZS48YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3 aXR0ZXIuY29tL2hhc2h0YWcvSGF3a2V5ZXM/c3JjPWhhc2gmYW1wO3JlZl9z cmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPiNIYXdrZXllczwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6 Ly90LmNvL09zYXdDZjdtczgiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9Pc2F3Q2Y3bXM4 PC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IElvd2EgTWVu4oCZcyBCYXNrZXRiYWxsIChASW93 YUhvb3BzKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0lvd2FIb29w cy9zdGF0dXMvMTcyODIwODQ1NDcwNjIxMjk5ND9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVF dGZ3Ij5Ob3ZlbWJlciAyNSwgMjAyMzwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3Jp cHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dp ZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+Cjwv ZGl2PgoK

Despite losing the turnover battle (11-6) and giving up eight steals, Iowa also won the fast break points category (14-7). Iowa was able to get out in transition in this game much more often than they could against Oklahoma, which resulted in plenty of easy buckets and quick scoring opportunities.

Offensive Rebounding Remains a Concern

Keeping opponents off the offensive glass has developed into a recurring problem for Iowa this season. The Hawkeyes have lost the offensive rebounding battle in five of six games this season, although in a few of those games their opponent only out-rebounded them by a single offensive rebound. That was not the case against Seton Hall -- the Pirates dominated the Hawkeyes on the offensive glass and very much used that to their advantage. Seton Hall had a 16-3 edge in offensive rebounds and a 17-2 advantage in second chance points. That edge in second chance points (as well as a 14-8 edge in points off turnovers) was what enabled Seton Hall to stay within striking distance of Iowa at all in the second half. Winning the offensive rebound battle isn't everything -- Iowa had an 18-9 advantage in offensive boards on Oklahoma, which did them precisely no good -- but Seton Hall's strength there did highlight Iowa's potential weakness against teams with a lot of size and physicality. 10 of Seton Hall's 16 offensive rebounds went to two of their bigger guys, Jaden Bediako and Dre Davis (Bediako alone had seven offensive boards). That doesn't bode well for how Iowa might fare against some of the long and strong post players in the Big Ten.