Iowa 85, Seton Hall 72: Turnaround Game
One night after bad shooting doomed Iowa to a listless, not-as-close-as-it-looks 79-67 loss to Oklahoma, the ball found the bottom of the net with much more regularity in Iowa's second game at the Rady Children's Invitational. Iowa rode a hot start to an early lead and maintained that lead for the remainder of the game -- Iowa led for over 37 minutes -- and was able to pick up an 85-72 win over Seton Hall on Saturday night.
Here are three takeaways from Iowa's win over the Pirates.
The Starters Bounced Back in a Big Way
Not much went well for Iowa against Oklahoma, but the struggles began with Iowa's starting five, who had a terrible game against the Sooners. Ben Krikke had a season-low 11 points. Tony Perkins and Patrick McCaffery combined for 8 points on 2-of-17 shooting. Payton Sandfort had 12 points and 7 rebounds, but he also went 0-for-5 from 3-point range. The under-performance of the starters dug a hole for the Hawkeyes that they never seriously threatened to escape.
On Saturday, the starters played at a much higher level. Tony Perkins scored Iowa's first five points off the game, first with a thunderous dunk and then with a swished-in three-pointer. Perkins finished the game with 14 points on 4-of-7 shooting (and a 5-of-7 effort at the free throw line) along with five rebounds, a team-high five assists, and a jaw-dropping block. Perkins was active and engaged all game long.
Ben Krikke also got off to a hot start -- he went on a personal 7-0 run after Perkins' 5-0 run to start the game and finished with 13 points on 5-of-7 shooting in the first half. Krikke hurt Seton Hall with his mid-range game and by attacking the basket and finishing at the rim or drawing fouls. Krikke's passing chops were also on display as he dished out five assists, tied with Perkins for the most on the team.
Payton Sandfort broke out of his long-range shooting slump in a big way -- he finished with a game-high 22 points and went 4-of-10 from 3-point range, including 2-of-5 in the first half as Iowa built its lead. Sandfort also had a team-high nine rebounds, as well as three assists. When Sandfort plays at this level, it makes Iowa very difficult to defend.
Patrick McCaffery also had a nice slump-busting performance, with 10 points on 4-of-7 shooting and six rebounds. Iowa needed Perkins and McCaffery to bounce back after very forgettable outings against Oklahoma and they did just that.
The Offensive Flow Was Much Better
Against Oklahoma, Iowa was never able to find a consistent offensive rhythm. The Sooners' defense had a lot to do with that, of course, but Iowa brought better energy and more effort to the start of the game against Seton Hall and they did a better job of playing their style against the Pirates.
The ball movement when Iowa was on offense was notably better, as evidenced by the 20 assists Iowa had on 31 made field goals. The ball moved from player to player quickly when Iowa was on offense and Iowa did a good job of finding the open man or finding the cutter and getting open shots and easy looks at the basket. Against Oklahoma, the offense was much more static and there was much less ball movement, which led to fewer good looks (and, obviously, fewer made shots).
In past games we've seen Dasonte Bowen and Brock Harding lead the way in terms of assists, but in this game Ben Krikke and Tony Perkins were tops in that category. Perkins is a little underrated as a facilitator and the offense looks better when he's able to get other players involved. Krikke had seven assists total this season prior to this game, but he had several games with 3+ assists for Valparaiso and he's clearly a smart and willing passer.
Despite losing the turnover battle (11-6) and giving up eight steals, Iowa also won the fast break points category (14-7). Iowa was able to get out in transition in this game much more often than they could against Oklahoma, which resulted in plenty of easy buckets and quick scoring opportunities.
Offensive Rebounding Remains a Concern
Keeping opponents off the offensive glass has developed into a recurring problem for Iowa this season. The Hawkeyes have lost the offensive rebounding battle in five of six games this season, although in a few of those games their opponent only out-rebounded them by a single offensive rebound.
That was not the case against Seton Hall -- the Pirates dominated the Hawkeyes on the offensive glass and very much used that to their advantage. Seton Hall had a 16-3 edge in offensive rebounds and a 17-2 advantage in second chance points. That edge in second chance points (as well as a 14-8 edge in points off turnovers) was what enabled Seton Hall to stay within striking distance of Iowa at all in the second half.
Winning the offensive rebound battle isn't everything -- Iowa had an 18-9 advantage in offensive boards on Oklahoma, which did them precisely no good -- but Seton Hall's strength there did highlight Iowa's potential weakness against teams with a lot of size and physicality. 10 of Seton Hall's 16 offensive rebounds went to two of their bigger guys, Jaden Bediako and Dre Davis (Bediako alone had seven offensive boards). That doesn't bode well for how Iowa might fare against some of the long and strong post players in the Big Ten.
NEXT: Iowa returns to action at home on Wednesday, November 29 (8 PM CT, BTN) against North Florida (4-2).