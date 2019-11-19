Cedrick Lattimore has no regrets about his Iowa experience. He has no second thoughts about not redshirting and playing as a true freshman or anything in his four years with the Iowa program. It's all leading up to what will be a special day for the senior defensive tackle and his family on Senior Day. Lattimore discusses his time with the Hawkeyes, how special it will be for him to see his family (especially his mother) on Saturday before the game, and much more.

