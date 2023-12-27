Just days before Christmas, Iowa added two more preferred walk-ons (PWO) to its 2024 recruiting class in wide receiver Apollo Payne and defensive end Ethan Aghakhan . Payne hails from Cedar Rapids Prairie, while Aghakhan comes from Stevenson High School in Lincolnshire, Illinois.

A 6'3", 190-pound receiver, Payne put up ridiculous numbers for the Hawks in 2023. He caught 46 passes for 838 yards and eight touchdowns on offense. Defensively, he put together 49.5 tackles at defensive back.

Payne is the son of former Hawkeye OJ Payne , who played defensive line at Iowa from 2002-03. He chose to follow his father over another PWO opportunity at Iowa State and offers from St. Thomas as well as DII programs including Minnesota State-Mankato , Upper Iowa and Sioux Falls .

Prior to announcing his decision to pick Iowa, Aghakhan was committed to St. Thomas -- the Hawkeyes flipped his decision just nine days after he received the PWO opportunity. He had been committed to the Tommies since October 29.

“It has been an incredible journey, and I would like to thank all my coaches and teammates that made Stevenson High School so special to me these past three years!” Aghakhan said in a statement.

“Thank you to my family for all the love and support over the years from basketball, track and field, and football and everything in between. Special thank you to Coach (Seth) Wallace, and the entire Iowa football staff for believing in me and offering me this once in a lifetime opportunity! Go Hawks!”

Aghakhan chose Iowa over scholarship offers from Lindenwood, Fordham, South Dakota, Holy Cross, Indiana State and Western Illinois. He also received interest from a few Big Ten programs including Illinois, Michigan and Wisconsin.

During his senior year at Stevenson, the 6'2", 240-pound defensive end posted 75 tackles, 22 tackles for loss, and seven sacks.