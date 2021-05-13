HawkeyeReport - Iowa adds walk-on hoops player

A long time friendship and coaching relationship has resulted to an addition to the Iowa basketball roster.

On Thursday, Luc Laketa announced that he will be walking on at the University of Iowa and play for Fran McCaffery. This past season, Laketa played a post graduate year at The Winchendon School in Massachusetts.

He had played high school ball at Hanover-Horton in Michigan, where he averaged 15 points and 5.3 rebounds per game in his senior year, earning first team All State honors according to the Detroit Free Press.



Laketa is the son of Parker Laketa, who played college basketball at Kansas State and was also an assistant coach at Notre Dame, where he worked with Fran McCaffery.

"We have been good friends for years," Parker Laketa said.

Luc Laketa is a twin, with his brother Rhett, who will be attending North Central College in Naperville, IL.

"Luc and Rhett has been attending Fran's basketball camps since they were kids and know his family very well," he said. "Luc is very excited to be part of a program that he has followed since he was a young child."



Laketa will join scholarship players Payton Sandfort and Riley Mulvey as new incoming freshman additions to the Iowa roster.

