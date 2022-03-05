Iowa advances to Big Ten Championship Game

“Why not win two Big Ten titles?” said Caitlin Clark after they beat Michigan to clinch a share of the regular season title.

Her 41 points on 13/27 shooting and nine rebounds are a big reason why the Hawkeyes are heading to the Big Ten Tournament Championship game tomorrow afternoon. Iowa defeated #5 seed Nebraska by a final score of 83-66, using a big second half to lead them to victory.

“Really proud of our defensive effort. Our three point defense was really good tonight,” said Coach Lisa Bluder. “They’d been shooting the ball really well from three point range, in their first two games and tonight they shot 11%...really happy with that.”

The Huskers were just 3/26 from behind the arc, while the Hawkeyes shot 66.7% from the floor in the second half to lead them to the victory. They were led by Caitlin Clark, who turned in her fourth 40-point performance of the season, including five pointers.

“Caitlin was just Caitlin tonight,” said Bluder. “That’s pretty fun…She loves this kind of stage and playing in front of this kind of environment.”

Iowa had a 38-35 lead the half, but if you watched the game, you knew that the Hawkeyes were not playing their basketball. They were lucky to be in the lead, but that meant better basketball likely meant a win.

The Hawkeyes allowed Nebraska to turn seven offensive rebounds into 12 points, while Caitlin Clark turned the ball over seven times. 1/12 shooting from behind the arc for the Huskers, was what helped Iowa stay in front.

“I think she’s a little geeked to start out. She’s just a little hyper,” said Bluder. “I have to calm her down before the game and try to slow her down. I think she had seven turnovers in the first half, which is way too many…Once she settles down, she’s fine. We just need to get her to settle down a little quicker.”

Monika Czinano stepped up early in the second half and her six points helped fuel an 8-2 run to lengthen the lead out to 46-39. Czinano finished the game with 22 points on 9/11 shooting, as she continues her incredible streak of shooting efficiency.

Late in the third quarter, Iowa used another short 6-0 run, capped by a Caitlin Clark steal and basket to force a Nebraska timeout, with the lead up to 59-47. 10 straight Caitlin Clark points for the Hawkeyes helped push the lead to 73-56 early in the fourth quarter and with the Huskers long range shooting woes that lead was too much to overcome.

Freshman AJ Ediger joined the party, off the bench, with under a minute remaining with an easy layup to put the Hawkeyes up 83-66. The final 43 seconds ticked off the clock and Iowa is on to their third Big Ten Tournament Championship appearance in four seasons.

Kate Martin followed up her 15-point quarterfinal performance with eight points and 11 rebounds against the Huskers and she is playing some of her best basketball of the season when the team needs it most.

“People are really focused on Caitlin and Monika all the time,” said Martin. “It opens up the floor for me a little bit…When I can get the ball and take it to the hoop, I do it.”

Addison O’Grady logged just two points, but her four blocks and three rebounds do not go unnoticed, as the freshman came up big defending the paint in the first half.

That means it all comes down to one last game…The Big Ten Tournament Championship and the Hawkeyes will be looking to pick up their second trophy of the season. The game will come against a familiar squad in the Indiana Hoosiers, as it will be the team’s third matchup in a two-week span.

“It makes your scout a little bit easier because people haven’t really changed a lot since last time,” said Bluder. “I do think (Mackenzie) Holmes has gotten healthier over the last week. She looks like she is playing much stronger and much more confidently (than during our games).”

“We know Indiana is a great team and we’ve played them twice already,” said Martin. “Yeah, it will be tough, but we’re just going to do what we’ve done in the past. Stop some of their key players and then try to get easy looks (on the offensive end). We’re just going to play Iowa Basketball.”

The Big Ten Championship Game will be at 3:00pm and will be televised on ESPN2.