The Latest: By the time it's all said and done, Class of 2020 Aurora (Ill.) West defensive tackle Denver Warren will likely have his pick of programs from around the country. The explosive interior lineman put on quite a show earlier this month at the Chicago stop of the Rivals 3 Stripe Camp Series presented by adidas, demonstrating why schools across the Big 10 are already fighting for his services. Rivals.com caught up with Warren at the event to talk about his recruitment as well as plans for visits in the coming months.

In His Words: "Minnesota, Michigan, Michigan State, Iowa, Illinois and a bunch of others stay in contact every week. A lot of schools have come to see me at my school so it's been pretty exciting so far."

Plans for summer visits: "I want to get to Iowa and Minnesota and probably Michigan. I know I want to get down south to some SEC schools like Georgia and Alabama. They haven't offered me yet but we are talking and they want to see me camp so I'm going to go do that."

On Iowa: "I talk to their defensive coach, Reese Morgan, and he’s a real good coach and real down to earth. They are a good football program. I would like to be a part of their program. They have put guys in the NFL before and they are known for developing talent. He has told me about Jaleel Johnson, a defensive lineman they had drafted last year and said he thinks I can be that type of player. They said it's really important to get guys like me so they can take the next step as a program. They want me to come down and see campus and see how I like it. I have a friend going there, Noah Shannon, and he tells me about it and what I will like about it and stuff like that."