The first piece of the puzzle for Iowa 's 2023-24 wrestling schedule is set -- on Monday, Iowa released the information for the Big Ten portion of the schedule.

As has been the case since the 2021-22 season, Iowa will wrestle in eight conference dual meets.

FRI 1/12 -- at Nebraska

MON 1/15 -- Minnesota

FRI 1/19 -- Purdue

FRI 1/26 -- at Illinois

SUN 1/28 -- at Northwestern

FRI 2/2 -- at Michigan

FRI 2/9 -- Penn State

SUN 2/18 -- Wisconsin

The Big Ten Tournament is scheduled for March 9-10, 2023 in College Park, MD.

The NCAA Tournament is scheduled for March 21-23, 2023 in Kansas City, MO.

A few thoughts:

* Yes, that is a Monday night dual meet for the Iowa-Minnesota dual meet at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on January 15.

* Penn State (#1), Nebraska (#5), and Michigan (#9) are ranked in the Top 10 of Flowrestling's tournament rankings. Iowa is ranked #2 in those same rankings.

* Per information from Iowa State and Oklahoma State, Iowa will face Iowa State in the Cy-Hawk dual in Ames on Sunday November 26 and Oklahoma State in Stillwater, OK on Sunday, February 25.

* This season's opponents are the same teams that Iowa wrestled last season, only with the home and away designations flipped. In fact, Iowa has wrestled the same 8-9 teams (the teams listed above, plus Ohio State) since the 2020-21 season. Iowa has not wrestled Indiana or Michigan State in a dual meet since 2020 and has not wrestled Rutgers or Maryland in a dual meet since 2019.