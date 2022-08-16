Iowa announces fall baseball schedule

IOWA CITY, Iowa – The University of Iowa baseball team will host three games and play the Black & Gold World Series at Duane Banks Field during the fall season, it was announced Tuesday by head coach Rick Heller.

The Hawkeyes will host their annual Scout Day on Sept. 16 before opening fall competition against the Mississauga Tigers on Sept. 22. Eight days later, Iowa will face Iowa Central Community College on Sept. 30 before hosting DMACC on Oct. 7.

Iowa’s fall will conclude with the Black & Gold World Series from Oct. 17-19. Game three is an if necessary contest.

The Hawkeyes return five starters, one member of the starting rotation and a total of 24 letterwinners from a team that went 36-19 overall in 2022. Iowa also has 16 newcomers, including seven transfers, joining the roster this season.

All fall ball games are open to the public with free admission.

2022 Iowa Baseball Fall Schedule

Sept. 16 – Iowa Scout Day – 2 p.m.

Sept. 22 – Mississauga Tigers – 4 p.m.

Sept. 30 – Iowa Central Community College – 3 p.m.

Oct. 7 – DMACC – 3 p.m.

Oct. 17 – Black & Gold World Series – Game 1 – 2 p.m.

Oct. 18 – Black & Gold World Series – Game 2 – 2 p.m.

Oct. 19 – Black & Gold World Series – Game 3 (if necessary) – 2 p.m.



