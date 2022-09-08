IOWA CITY, Iowa -- The University of Iowa, in conjunction with the Big Ten Conference, announced its 2022-23 men’s basketball schedule on Thursday.

The Hawkeyes will play 17 regular season home games and an exhibition on Mediacom Court at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. Seven of Iowa’s 11 nonconference home contests will be played in Iowa City. Iowa will tipoff the 2022-23 season on Monday, Nov. 7, versus Bethune Cookman. The Hawkeyes will play nonconference road games at Seton Hall (Nov. 16) and neutral site contests versus Clemson and TCU/Cal in Niceville, Florida (Nov. 25-26) and Duke in New York City (Dec. 6).

Iowa will open Big Ten Conference play at home versus Wisconsin on Sunday, Dec. 11.

The Hawkeyes will play seven Big Ten teams twice and six teams once. Iowa will compete against Indiana, Michigan State, Nebraska, Northwestern, Ohio State, Rutgers and Wisconsin twice. Iowa will host Illinois, Maryland and Michigan, and travel to Minnesota, Penn State and Purdue.

Fran McCaffery, entering his 13th season as Iowa’s head coach, returns 11 players and welcomes four newcomers in 2022-23. The Hawkeyes return five of their top seven scorers from last year’s Big Ten Tournament championship team. Iowa won 26 games, second most in a single season in program history, and tied for fourth in the conference standings last season. The Hawkeyes have competed in the last three NCAA Tournaments and have been ranked in the final Associated Press Poll each of the last three years: No. 16 in 2020, No. 8 in 2021 and No. 25 in 2022. Fans can purchase season tickets ($325-$365), at the UI Athletics Ticket Office at Carver-Hawkeye Arena, over the phone at 1-800-IA-HAWKS, or online at hawkeyesports.com/tickets. Fight For Iowa mobile pass tickets ($199) will go on sale late September. Single game tickets will go on sale in early October.

Times and television/streaming information will be released at a later date.

SCHEDULE NOTES

Iowa will open the regular season with three of four games at home, including two straight.The Hawkeyes will play back-to-back conference road games four times.

Iowa has a stretch of four straight home contests in December (Iowa State, Wisconsin, Southeast Missouri State and Eastern Illinois).Iowa has seven weekend home contests (three on Saturdays and four on Sundays), including six against Big Ten opponents. The Hawkeyes have home games inside Carver-Hawkeye Arena on a Saturday or Sunday four of the final six weekends of the regular season.

The Hawkeyes have a stretch of four of five league home games in early January. Iowa will host Indiana (Jan. 5), Michigan (Jan. 12), Maryland (Jan. 15) and Northwestern (Jan. 18).

Iowa is scheduled to play at Penn State on New Year’s Day. The Hawkeyes have played on New Year’s Day 10 previous times, most recently in 2017, versus Michigan in Iowa City. Prior to 2017, Iowa’s last New Year’s Day contest was in 1946 versus Saint Louis. The last time the Hawkeyes played a road game on New Year’s Day was at Toledo in 1940.

Iowa has three trips to the Tri-State Area, traveling to New Jersey twice (Nov. 16 at Seton Hall and Jan. 8 at Rutgers) and New York once (Dec. 6 versus Duke at Madison Square Garden).

Iowa will play on Super Bowl Sunday for the fourth straight season and sixth time in eight years. The Hawkeyes will play their only regular season game against Minnesota in Minneapolis on Feb. 12. Five of Iowa’s final eight league games will be on the road.

Iowa is scheduled to play Truman State in an exhibition on Halloween night (Oct. 31). Former Hawkeye Jeff Horner enters his fifth season as head coach of the Bulldogs.





2022-23 IOWA MEN’S BASKETBALL SCHEDULE

DateOpponent

Mon., Oct. 31 Truman State (exhibition)

Mon., Nov. 7 Bethune Cookman

Fri., Nov. 11 North Carolina A&T

Wed., Nov. 16 at Seton Hall

Mon., Nov. 21 Omaha #

Fri., Nov. 25 vs. Clemson ^

Sat., Nov. 26 vs. Cal or TCU ^

Tues., Nov. 29 Georgia Tech %

Tues., Dec. 6 vs. Duke ~

Thurs., Dec. 8 Iowa State +

Sun., Dec. 11 Wisconsin

Sat., Dec. 17 Southeast Missouri State

Wed., Dec. 21 Eastern Illinois

Thurs., Dec. 29 at Nebraska

Sun., Jan. 1 at Penn State

Thurs., Jan. 5 Indiana

Sun., Jan. 8 at Rutgers

Thurs., Jan. 12 Michigan

Sun., Jan. 15 Maryland

Wed., Jan. 18 Northwestern

Sat., Jan. 21 at Ohio State

Thurs., Jan. 26 at Michigan State

Sun., Jan. 29 Rutgers

Sat., Feb. 4 Illinois

Thurs., Feb. 9 at Purdue

Sun., Feb. 12 at Minnesota

Thurs., Feb. 16 Ohio State

Sun., Feb. 19 at Northwestern

Wed., Feb. 22 at Wisconsin

Sat., Feb. 25 Michigan State

Tues., Feb. 28 at Indiana

Sun., March 5 Nebraska

Wed.-Sun., March 8-12 at Big Ten Tournament (Chicago)





Note: All times listed are central time





# -- Emerald Coast Classic Preliminary Game

% -- ACC/Big Ten Men’s Basketball Challenge

~ -- Jimmy V Classic

+ -- Iowa Corn Cy-Hawk Series

^ -- Emerald Coast Classic

* -- Big Ten Conference game







