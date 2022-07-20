Iowa announces two games are sold out

IOWA CITY, Iowa - - The University of Iowa’s home football contests against Iowa State (Sept. 10) and Michigan (Oct. 1), scheduled at Duke Slater Field at Kinnick Stadium, are sold out. The announcement was made Wednesday by the UI Athletics Department.

The Iowa Corn Cy-Hawk Series game versus Iowa State will start at 3 p.m. (CT) and be televised on BTN. Start time and network designation have not been announced for the contest with Michigan, which is the ANF Black and Gold Spirit game. There are a limited number of hospitality ticket packages available for both the Iowa State and Michigan games, ticket information is available at hawkeyesports.com/tickets.

Single game tickets remain for Iowa’s five remaining home contests as the Hawkeyes host South Dakota State (Sept. 3, 11 a.m., FS1), Nevada (Sept. 17, 6:30 p.m., BTN), Northwestern (Oct. 29, Homecoming, 2/2:30 p.m.), Wisconsin (Nov. 12, TBA) and Nebraska (Nov. 25, 3 p.m., BTN).

Iowa has sold out season ticket orders, UI student tickets, Fight For Iowa Mobile Passes, and Mini Plans.

Tickets are only sold and issued by the UI Athletics Ticket Office and its authorized agents. Persons buying tickets from other entities do so at their own risk. Fans should use caution if buying tickets from unauthorized outlets and are strongly encouraged to use StubHub, the official fan to fan marketplace of Hawkeyes, for sold out events. The UI Athletic Ticket Office (hawkeyesports.com/tickets) is only able to service/support purchases made through that office, or on StubHub. Iowa Athletics reserves the right to cancel any ticket purchases, less fees, made for the purpose of resale without notification.

All tickets for University of Iowa athletic events are distributed electronically and should be downloaded to a smartphone device. If you do not have access to a smartphone, please contact the ticket office to make arrangements.

Tickets are distributed no earlier than three weeks prior to the start of a season. If applicable, season tickets and/or parking will not be released until all required contributions have been received and processed by the I-Club. For more information, please visit HawkeyeSports.com/mobiletickets.



