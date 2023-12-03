"I want to also give thanks to the university for shaping me into the person and player I am today. After prayer and discussions with my family, I've decided to enter the transfer portal with three years of eligibility remaining. I look forward to discovering what the future holds and starting this new chapter in my life."

"First and foremost I want to express my gratitude to the University of Iowa for giving me the chance to be a Hawkeye and play football at a level I've dreamt of since childhood," Deasfernandes said in a statement.

As he announced on Sunday afternoon, Iowa backup defensive back Brenden Deasfernandes will enter the transfer portal. The portal officially opens on Monday, December 4.

Deasfernandes joined the Iowa football program in the class of 2020 as a two-star prospect out of Belleville, Michigan. He chose the Hawkeyes over another DI offer from Southeast Missouri State. He also received interest from Bowling Green and Minnesota.

"The main thing that made up my decision was the players and the coaching staff," said Deasfernandes said when he picked the Hawkeyes out of high school. "They let you into their arms and keep it real with you."

Over the four seasons he spent with Iowa, Deasfernandes only saw consistent action in 2023 on special teams. Though he was listed on the two-deep roster a handful of times, he never saw the field as a starting cornerback even though both Jermari Harris and Cooper DeJean both missed time this season. Instead, the Iowa staff opted for fellow Belleville product, Deshaun Lee.

Later on in the year, Deasfernandes was surpassed on the depth chart by John Nestor, a true freshman who also saw regular snaps on special teams. While on the field for punts and kicks in 2023, Deasfernandes recorded just two tackles.

The DB is the first player on the Iowa roster to announce his intentions to enter the portal so far.