Iowa baseball fearless forecast

The Hawkeyes have missed out on the NCAA Tournament each of the last four seasons, with Covid-19 forcing the end of one of those seasons. Despite being in position to make the tournament in 2019 and 2021, late season slides left the team watching helplessly as 64 other teams were selected for the tournament field.

While none of the players on the current squad have experienced an NCAA Tournament appearance, every returner from last season knows just how close they were. Those returners, including Izaya Fullard, Cam Baumann, Dylan Nedved and Brett McCleary are excited to take one more run at a tournament appearance in their final season with the Hawkeyes.

“The guys that did come back for a fifth year, I think that was one of the main reasons. We wanted a chance to play in a regional…last year, we came up short. We used the whole offseason, the fall and winter, too, to motivate us for this coming season,” said Izaya Fullard during his interview with Jeff Johnson on Media Day.

Coach Heller on NCAA Tournament Potential

“If we do well the first half of this season with the schedule we have, I don’t think there will be any doubt that we haven’t played a tough enough schedule or that the RPI isn’t good enough.”

“There are a bunch of games where you can play really well and lose…if things go our way, we catch some bounces and guys step up and we win some games the first six weeks against the teams we are playing that should set us up pretty good with the RPI.”

“I know they’re motivated to have a good year, to give ourselves a chance to get to postseason.”

“Similar traits for sure (to previous Iowa tournament teams). It’s a different team from a position player standpoint. This team is going to have to play good defense…I think this team is going to have to embrace bunting for a hit, stealing a base, more than waiting for a three-run home run like when Jake (Adams) was here.”

Final Prediction

Adam Mazur, Connor Schultz and Will Christophersen headline the large group of transfers that join the Hawkeyes, while freshman Brody Brecht, Marcus Morgan and Sam Petersen look like they will be making an immediate impact.

The infield looks poised to have a good year with experienced players in Sher, Fullard, Williams and McCleary all set to start. There is also plenty of optimism at third base with Sam Hojnar and Andy Nelson.

The outfield is the question mark, but Brayden Frazier looks the part of a leader on and off the field, while Anthony Mangano appears ready to step into the starting lineup. The battle in centerfield between Huckstorf and Petersen will be a big key in determining the overall strength of the group.

The pitching staff looks to be incredibly deep and even though the weekend rotation is debuting three arms that have never pitched for the Hawkeyes they are poised to be better than last season’s group. The bullpen has a number of late inning options, allowing the coaching staff to mix and match those late innings based on the makeup of each situation. As it stands now, the pitching staff is the strength of this team.

Finally, the schedule gives plenty of opportunities to build a resume that will get them into the NCAA Tournament. 18 of the Hawkeyes 54 games are against teams that are ranked or receiving votes in the preseason coaches poll. My final prediction is that Coach Rick Heller will have this team in position to get an at-large bid going into the final month of the season and once again it will come down to how the team performs down the stretch. This team has all of the pieces that are needed to reach the tournament and I predict the season will end with the Hawkeyes in an NCAA regional.