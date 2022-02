Iowa baseball lands a pair of commitments

Paschke attends Fort Zumwalt North High School and Perfect Game rates him as the #76 overall prospect in the state of Missouri for the class of 23. PG also rates him as the #16 SS in the state, but his pitching ability is definitely intriguing. According to Prep Baseball Report, Paschke has increased his fastball velocity from 80 in 2019 to 90 in 2021, with an average fastball sitting at 87.2 mph. It is unclear what the plans are for Tanner when he comes to Iowa, but a senior season at Zumwalt still awaits him.

Class of 2023 INF Joe Connolly out of Omaha, Nebraska became the second player to commit to Rick Heller’s Iowa program in a span of about 12 hours this morning. Connolly announced his commitment via Twitter.