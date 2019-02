The start of the Iowa baseball season is little over week away and the Hawkeyes are ready to gets going. The Hawkeyes will have a little different look this season on the mound and in their lineup, but the players are confident that this year's squad can be pretty good. At media day on Tuesday, we visited with Friday starter Cole McDonald, veteran outfielder Chris Whelan, and Connor McCaffery, who is trying to balance basketball and baseball this spring.