Iowa headed down to Round Rock, TX for some big opportunity early season games at the Round Rock Classic this weekend. On Friday, Iowa got blanked 6-0 by Sam Houston. Saturday, the Hawkeyes responded with one of their biggest wins in several years, upsetting #1 LSU with an emphatic 12-4 win.

RECAP

Against Sam Houston, the Iowa bats were silent -- the Bearcats held the Hawkeyes to just three hits for the game and zero runs. Against LSU, the bats woke up in a big way. Iowa blasted the Tigers for 12 runs on 16 hits, including three doubles and three home runs. That loud performance from Iowa's hitters, as well as a very solid pitching effort from Brody Brecht and Jared Simpson, was exactly what Iowa needed to secure a huge victory. Iowa's hitters didn't waste much time in this game -- after a pair of ground-outs, Keaton Anthony gave Iowa an early lead with a home run. After a walk by Brennen Dorighi and a single by Kyle Huckstorf, Sam Peterson hit an RBI single. Iowa then pulled off a double steal with Peterson stealing second and Huckstorf stealing home to put Iowa up 3-0.



Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5UMSB8IFRoZSBIYXdrZXllcyBhcmUgbm90IG1lc3NpbmcgYXJvdW5k IHRvZGF5ITxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vTFNVYmFzZWJh bGw/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QExTVUJhc2ViYWxsPC9hPjogMDxh IGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vVUlCYXNlYmFsbD9yZWZfc3Jj PXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AVUlCYXNlYmFsbDwvYT46IDM8YnI+PGJyPldhdGNo IExJVkU6IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby81UjZMU3drU2VFIj5odHRw czovL3QuY28vNVI2TFN3a1NlRTwvYT48YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0 ZXIuY29tL1JSRXhwcmVzcz9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AUlJFeHBy ZXNzPC9hPjxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vZDFiYXNlYmFs bD9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5ARDFCYXNlYmFsbDwvYT48YSBocmVm PSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2hhc2h0YWcvS2FyYmFjaFJvdW5kUm9j a0NsYXNzaWM/c3JjPWhhc2gmYW1wO3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPiNL YXJiYWNoUm91bmRSb2NrQ2xhc3NpYzwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90 d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9oYXNodGFnL0RlbGxEaWFtb25kP3NyYz1oYXNoJmFtcDty ZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij4jRGVsbERpYW1vbmQ8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9 Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vaGFzaHRhZy9CZXN0T3V0c2lkZU9mT21h aGE/c3JjPWhhc2gmYW1wO3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPiNCZXN0T3V0 c2lkZU9mT21haGE8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9KRUZJM0E3 dXlxIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vSkVGSTNBN3V5cTwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNo OyBLYXJiYWNoIFJvdW5kIFJvY2sgQ2xhc3NpYyDimr7vuI8gKEBLYXJiYWNo UlJDKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0thcmJhY2hSUkMv c3RhdHVzLzE2Mjk1NDYyMzg3OTMzODM5MzY/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRm dyI+RmVicnVhcnkgMjUsIDIwMjM8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0 IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRn ZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rp dj4KCg==

Peterson added an RBI double in the third inning to put Iowa up 4-0. In the fourth inning, Dorighi hit a double that knocked in two runs, before Huckstorf knocked a sacrifice fly to put Iowa up 7-0 through four innings. LSU scored their first runs in the bottom of the fourth when a Dylan Crews single knocked in two runs after the Tigers had loaded the bases with three walks. Iowa got out of the inning without any further damage, the third time in four innings that LSU stranded at least two runners. Neither team scored in the fifth, sixth, or seventh innings, though LSU did strand three more baserunners. In the eighth inning, Iowa got another big two-out rally to add several insurance runs. Back-to-back-to-back singles by Michael Seegers, Raider Tello, and Anthony plated one run, and then Dorighi blasted a three-run home run to put Iowa up 11-2.



Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5CQVNFQkFMTCBJUyBGVU4hISEhISE8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3 aXR0ZXIuY29tL2Jkb3JpZ2hpP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBiZG9y aWdoaTwvYT4gc2VuZHMgb25lIDQwMCBmZWV0IGZvciBzb21lIGluc3VyYW5j ZSEhISEhIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vaGFzaHRhZy9I YXdrZXllcz9zcmM9aGFzaCZhbXA7cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+I0hh d2tleWVzPC9hPiB4IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby8yeXJzeEFNZGhx Ij5odHRwczovL3QuY28vMnlyc3hBTWRocTwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6 Ly90LmNvL0piTGtydjI2cjciPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9KYkxrcnYyNnI3 PC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IElvd2EgQmFzZWJhbGwgKEBVSUJhc2ViYWxsKSA8 YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1VJQmFzZWJhbGwvc3RhdHVz LzE2Mjk1ODMyNzQyMzMxOTI0NDk/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+RmVi cnVhcnkgMjUsIDIwMjM8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5j IHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpz IiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

LSU scored two more runs in the bottom of the eighth, but stranded two more runners as well. Brayden Frazier hit one final home run in the top of the ninth to put the cherry on Iowa's victory, before Will Christopheren finished off LSU with a hitless, scoreless inning of work in the ninth.

HITS

Iowa got contributions up and down the lineup in this win -- the Hawkeyes racked up a total of 16 hits and eight different players recorded at least one hit in the game. Dorighi was the standout hitter for Iowa -- he had five RBI and finished 3/4 in the game with two doubles and a home run. Just an excellent day at the plate for him. Seegers also had three hits (all singles). Tello, Anthony, Huckstorf, and Peteren finished with two hits apiece. Anthony and Frazier hit Iowa's other two home runs. Iowa's hitters did a lot of damage with two outs as well -- nine of their 16 hits came with two outs in the inning.

PITCHES

The bats made a lot of noise with 16 hits and 12 runs, but Iowa's pitching was also very effective against a high-powered LSU lineup. Brody Brecht got the start for the Hawkeyes and Iowa's high-profile sophomore had a few ups and downs in his outing today. The downs are obvious: he threw eight walks over 3 1/3 innings, and had two wild pitches as well. Only 40 of his 90 pitches were called strikes. That said, he also finished with six strikeouts and gave up only one hit. He pitched himself into a jam in the top of the first inning by loading the bases with a walk, a single, a wild pitch, and another walk -- and then proceed to get three straight strikeouts to get out of that jam. He pitched himself out of trouble in the second and third innings as well. Control was a problem for Brecht in this game at times, but he also managed to produce his best results under pressure and showed some very impressive stuff.



Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5CcmVjaHQgZmluaXNoZWQgYXQgNjQlIFNsaWRlciB1c2FnZSBhbmQg YSA2OC40JSBXaGlmZiByYXRlICghISEpIG9uIGl0Ljxicj48YnI+OTAgcGl0 Y2hlcywgMy4xIElQLCA2IEssIDggQkIsIDEgSDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8v dHdpdHRlci5jb20vZDFiYXNlYmFsbD9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5A ZDFiYXNlYmFsbDwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9N aWtlX1Jvb25leT9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5ATWlrZV9Sb29uZXk8 L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vcmVhbGJlbm1jZG9u YWxkP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkByZWFsYmVubWNkb25hbGQ8L2E+ IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vTWlrZV9GZXJyaW4/cmVm X3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QE1pa2VfRmVycmluPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7 IEx1a2UgU21haWxlcyAoQGx1a2VzbWFpbGVzNCkgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6 Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9sdWtlc21haWxlczQvc3RhdHVzLzE2Mjk1NjY0Mzg2 NjE4NDQ5OTM/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+RmVicnVhcnkgMjUsIDIw MjM8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6 Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1 dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

Here are a few of those nasty sliders:

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5Ccm9keSBCcmVjaHQsIFdpY2tlZCBTbGlkZXJzLiDwn6SiIDxhIGhy ZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9KZlYwZWdUZG9CIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20v SmZWMGVnVGRvQjwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBSb2IgRnJpZWRtYW4gKEBQaXRj aGluZ05pbmphKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1BpdGNo aW5nTmluamEvc3RhdHVzLzE2Mjk1NTA0Njg1MDU1MTgwODA/cmVmX3NyYz10 d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+RmVicnVhcnkgMjUsIDIwMjM8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3Rl Pgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVy LmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cjwv ZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

Brecht was the headline-grabber for Iowa's pitching staff in this game, but Jared Simpson was the more effective pitcher. He went 4 2/3 innings in relief of Brecht and kept the potent Tiger offense under wraps. He only gave up three hits (and just one walk) in his 4 2/3 innings of work, allowing just a pair of runs. Simpson struck out eight hitters, keeping the game humming for Iowa after the hitters had staked the Hawkeyes to the big lead.

NEXT UP