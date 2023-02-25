Iowa Baseball Upsets #1 LSU, 12-4
Iowa headed down to Round Rock, TX for some big opportunity early season games at the Round Rock Classic this weekend. On Friday, Iowa got blanked 6-0 by Sam Houston. Saturday, the Hawkeyes responded with one of their biggest wins in several years, upsetting #1 LSU with an emphatic 12-4 win.
RECAP
Against Sam Houston, the Iowa bats were silent -- the Bearcats held the Hawkeyes to just three hits for the game and zero runs. Against LSU, the bats woke up in a big way. Iowa blasted the Tigers for 12 runs on 16 hits, including three doubles and three home runs. That loud performance from Iowa's hitters, as well as a very solid pitching effort from Brody Brecht and Jared Simpson, was exactly what Iowa needed to secure a huge victory.
Iowa's hitters didn't waste much time in this game -- after a pair of ground-outs, Keaton Anthony gave Iowa an early lead with a home run. After a walk by Brennen Dorighi and a single by Kyle Huckstorf, Sam Peterson hit an RBI single. Iowa then pulled off a double steal with Peterson stealing second and Huckstorf stealing home to put Iowa up 3-0.
Peterson added an RBI double in the third inning to put Iowa up 4-0. In the fourth inning, Dorighi hit a double that knocked in two runs, before Huckstorf knocked a sacrifice fly to put Iowa up 7-0 through four innings.
LSU scored their first runs in the bottom of the fourth when a Dylan Crews single knocked in two runs after the Tigers had loaded the bases with three walks. Iowa got out of the inning without any further damage, the third time in four innings that LSU stranded at least two runners.
Neither team scored in the fifth, sixth, or seventh innings, though LSU did strand three more baserunners. In the eighth inning, Iowa got another big two-out rally to add several insurance runs. Back-to-back-to-back singles by Michael Seegers, Raider Tello, and Anthony plated one run, and then Dorighi blasted a three-run home run to put Iowa up 11-2.
LSU scored two more runs in the bottom of the eighth, but stranded two more runners as well. Brayden Frazier hit one final home run in the top of the ninth to put the cherry on Iowa's victory, before Will Christopheren finished off LSU with a hitless, scoreless inning of work in the ninth.
HITS
Iowa got contributions up and down the lineup in this win -- the Hawkeyes racked up a total of 16 hits and eight different players recorded at least one hit in the game. Dorighi was the standout hitter for Iowa -- he had five RBI and finished 3/4 in the game with two doubles and a home run. Just an excellent day at the plate for him.
Seegers also had three hits (all singles). Tello, Anthony, Huckstorf, and Peteren finished with two hits apiece. Anthony and Frazier hit Iowa's other two home runs. Iowa's hitters did a lot of damage with two outs as well -- nine of their 16 hits came with two outs in the inning.
PITCHES
The bats made a lot of noise with 16 hits and 12 runs, but Iowa's pitching was also very effective against a high-powered LSU lineup. Brody Brecht got the start for the Hawkeyes and Iowa's high-profile sophomore had a few ups and downs in his outing today. The downs are obvious: he threw eight walks over 3 1/3 innings, and had two wild pitches as well. Only 40 of his 90 pitches were called strikes.
That said, he also finished with six strikeouts and gave up only one hit. He pitched himself into a jam in the top of the first inning by loading the bases with a walk, a single, a wild pitch, and another walk -- and then proceed to get three straight strikeouts to get out of that jam. He pitched himself out of trouble in the second and third innings as well. Control was a problem for Brecht in this game at times, but he also managed to produce his best results under pressure and showed some very impressive stuff.
Here are a few of those nasty sliders:
Brecht was the headline-grabber for Iowa's pitching staff in this game, but Jared Simpson was the more effective pitcher. He went 4 2/3 innings in relief of Brecht and kept the potent Tiger offense under wraps. He only gave up three hits (and just one walk) in his 4 2/3 innings of work, allowing just a pair of runs. Simpson struck out eight hitters, keeping the game humming for Iowa after the hitters had staked the Hawkeyes to the big lead.
NEXT UP
Iowa wraps up the weekend slate with a game against Kansas State on Sunday, February 26 at 12 PM CT. Marcus Morgan (0-0, 0.00 ERA) is expected to take the mound for Iowa, while K-State is expected to start German Fajardo (0-1, 6.00 ERA). The Wildcats lost 7-3 to LSU on Friday and are playing Sam Houston at the time of this writing.
No TV, but a stream of the game is available on D1Baseball.com for $9.95. A free Hawkeye Radio broadcast will be available on YouTube.