Iowa men's basketball has announced an addition to the 2023-24 roster in walk-on Spencer Hutchison . Hutchison is a 6'4", 202-pound guard that played his high school basketball for The Episcopal School of Dallas, in Dallas, Texas.

In his senior year of high school, Hutchison averaged 16 points, five rebounds, four assists, three steals and two blocks per game and earned SPC All-Conference honors. He appears to have taken a gap year after his senior year of high school and enters the program as a 20-year-old redshirt freshman.

In the highlight tape below (note: highlights are over a year old), the newest Hawkeye shows an ability to put the ball on the floor and finish through contact around the rim or with a floater from a few feet away. He shoots well from deep, though his release is quite slow.

Shows some solid instincts defensively, making correct rotations and has a decent feel for when to go up and swat shots.

There are encouraging flashes from Hutchison, though he doesn't appear to have played against a high level of competition while in school. It doesn't look like the level of athlete he matched up with was spectacular, and he is often the best, most physical prospect on the floor in the film that is available.