Caitlin Clark answered back on her own with a pair of 3pt makes and a steal and score to energize the Sunday Carver crowd. The 8-0 run by Clark herself helped give Iowa a 55-46 lead going into the fourth quarter.

The Hawkeyes got the lead up to 45-33 halfway through the third quarter, but Belmont made a run to tighten things up again. A made three pointer from Sydni Harvey, followed by a Destinee Wells jumper capped an 11-2 Bruins run and cut the Iowa lead to 47-44.

“They really slowed the game down and that’s why our score was so low. We didn’t have as many possessions as we usually have,” said Lisa Bluder. “They were walking the ball down the court and, you know, that’s a good way to defend us. We can’t score if we don’t have the ball.”

The game wasn’t one of the normal high scoring affairs the Hawkeyes are involved in, in fact, Iowa led just 32-25 at halftime. A combined 57 first half points was the lowest output in an Iowa game since January 29th against Northwestern (49 points).

“We knew Belmont was a tremendous team. They were one shot away from making the Sweet 16 last year,” said Caitlin Clark. “We experienced IUPUI coming in here last year and beating us around this time…This is the type of team you see in the NCAA Tournament, so we wanted to treat it just like that.”

This year, Belmont came in as an opponent more than capable of doing the same thing. This time, the Hawkeyes were ready and held off the Bruins for a much needed 73-62 victory.

Last year, it was the IUPUI Jaguars that came into Carver-Hawkeye Arena and pulled off the upset as a mid-major.

“When we got on little runs like that, that’s really Iowa basketball at its finest. That’s what we can do every single day out here,” said Caitlin Clark. “It starts on defense. The only reason I made those shots is because one was from a turnover and the other was from a missed shot. I got the rebound that turned into a long three.”

In the final quarter, Belmont tried to whittle the Iowa lead down, but unlike the Kansas State game, the Hawkeyes never let the Bruins get closer than four points. A big 3pt make from Gabbie Marshall with 4:12 to play pushed the lead back to 63-56 and later, Caitlin Clark drove in and got a layup to make it 68-57 with 1:55 to go. That was enough and the Hawkeyes picked up a solid victory against a team that was picked to win a tough Missouri Valley Conference that includes Northern Iowa and Drake. Lisa Bluder thought the difference down the stretch today was the defense and limiting turnovers.

“I think our defense was a lot better today. I really think it came down to that,” said Bluder. “The defensive numbers were so much better today. We valued the ball better. We had six turnovers today, that’s pretty good in a 40-minute game. Against Kansas State our turnovers led to easy scores for them, and we didn’t have those easy gimmies off of turnovers today.”

In Thursday’s contest, the Wildcats cashed in with 22 points off of Iowa turnovers. Today, Belmont mustered just five points off of six Iowa turnovers. The rebounding effort was another spot of improvement from last time out and it was led by ten rebounds from Monika Czinano. The Hawkeyes grabbed 32/40 (80.0%) defensive rebounds and 10/36 (27.7%) offensive rebounds.

“I thought, one through five, we did a good job of finding your player and boxing out,” said Monika Czinano. “I think it just shows that we’re so capable. We just have to keep doing it every single night, day in and day out. I was super happy and super proud of the team with how we rebounded.”

The Hawkeyes did not have a single game last season where they didn’t have 2+ scorers in double figures. Today, they were able to get it done behind 33 points on 10/18 shooting from Caitlin Clark. Everything seemed fine with the ankle after she went down on the final possession against Kansas State.

“The normal swelling, bruising, but not a lot of pain,” said Clark. “I knew I was going to be able to go today, which was good because I definitely did not want to sit out.”

Monika Czinano added nine points, but attempted just seven shots, while Molly Davis and Hannah Stuelke each added seven points. Czinano and McKenna Warnock combined for 18 of the Hawkeyes 42 rebounds.

Up next for the Hawkeyes is a trip to Portland, Oregon for the Thanksgiving Weekend Phil Knight Legacy Tournament. The Hawkeyes will face Oregon State in the opening round game at the Chiles Center on the University of Portland campus. The game is at 7:30pm and will be televised on ESPNU.



