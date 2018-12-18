IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) - Tyler Cook scored 18 points, Luka Garza added 15 and No. 23 Iowa beat Western Carolina 78-60 on Tuesday for its third consecutive win.

Freshman Joe Wieskamp scored 10 points for the Hawkeyes (9-2), who forced 26 turnovers and led by as many as 27 points.

Iowa knew that Western Carolina could give it a game after the Catamounts took Furman - the team a spot below the Hawkeyes in this week's AP Top 25 - to double overtime. But Iowa mostly dashed Western Carolina's hopes early, using a 28-10 first-half run to go ahead 48-29.

Iowa slowly pulled further ahead in the second half, as Maishe Dailey's layup helped push the lead to 65-38.

Marc Gosselin had 17 points for the Catamounts (3-10), the first team in the Southern conference to hit the 10-loss mark.

BIG PICTURE

Iowa: The Hawkeyes announced before the game that junior reserve forward Cordell Pemsl had knee surgery on Thursday that will keep him out for the rest of the season. Pemsl played in the opener and on Dec. 6 against Iowa State, but what Pemsl described as "chronic irritation" became too much to ignore. Pemsl's absence will weaken Iowa's frontcourt depth, especially considering that promising sophomore Jack Nunge is redshirting this season partly as an effort to balance the Hawks' roster moving forward.

Western Carolina: The Catamounts, who have played just three home games all year, will resume conference play next week with three straight at home.

UP NEXT

Western Carolina plays at Bowling Green on Friday.

Iowa hosts Savannah State on Saturday.