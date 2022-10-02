Despite the early pressure from the Scarlet Knights, the Hawkeyes were the ones to put a goal on the board in the opening quarter. In the 13th minute, on a transition opportunity, Sofie Stribos delivered a pass to Leah Zellner, and she ripped a shot past Rutgers GK Sophia Howard for her first goal of the season.

“She doesn’t have to play many balls because of how well she organizes our defense and when she does, a lot of times they’re predictable (shots),” said Cellucci. “Not today, that was a world class save, very difficult to make. Her save abilities are unreal.”

The Scarlet Knights came out with some dangerous chances early in the game and senior goalkeeper Grace McGuire was forced to make four saves in the opening quarter. McGuire was not happy with the game winning goal she allowed Friday against Maryland, but she came back with a couple of her normal excellent saves today.

“That’s a really hard team to play. Very physical, especially with all the overhead (passes) and how hard they hit the ball,” said Head Coach Lisa Cellucci. “I thought we got braver as the game went on to really sit, anticipate and intercept (passes). That was the key.”

The Iowa Field Hockey team did not let the 6-5 record of Rutgers fool them. They knew beating the Scarlet Knights wasn’t going to be easy and it was not. The Hawkeyes got a first quarter goal from Leah Zellner, and they were able to hang from there to pick up a well-earned 1-0 victory.

“Total team effort,” said Zellner on her goal. “I got a great pass from Sofie Stribos and I was wide open in the circle.”

Fast forward to the fourth quarter and Iowa was still holding onto the one goal lead, but Rutgers got within inches of tying the game. The ball got in around the goal and Rutgers’ Guillermina Causarano tried to push it across the goal line, but Grace McGuire swiped it away before it could cross. McGuire said in the post game that the ball touched the line, but she was able to clear it before it fully crossed.

Iowa was able to hang on for the remaining seven minutes and earn the 1-0 victory over the #21 ranked Scarlet Knights. The win moves the Hawkeyes to 9-2 on the season and 3-1 in Big Ten play.

After allowing four shots on goal in the opening quarter, the Iowa defense stepped up and allowed just three total shots over the last 45 minutes of play.

“We actually extended to get more pressure, especially in their offensive fifty (yards),” said Cellucci on what changed to slow the Rutgers attack. “We were sitting back and that was the problem. They were open to hit and throw in behind us and that caused a lot of chaos with the ball bouncing. Once we got out forwards and midfielders to extend, it really made a big difference.”

On the offensive side, the Hawkeyes were able to get pressure inside the Rutgers defensive 25 and got nine shots for the game, but were only able to convert for the one goal. Coach Cellucci says there are plenty of things to clean up as they move forward into the final month of the season.

“We still have to able to do a better job. To clean up in our offensive third and it’s really just individual decision making on the ball and reading the defensive pressure,” said Cellucci. “Right now, we’re just playing way too many balls into a flat stick, and we can make that change.”

As the calendar flips to October, the Hawkeyes go on the road for much of the month. The upcoming schedule has five straight games away from Grant Field, including two tough match-ups next week in State College, PA. Iowa will face #6 Penn State next Friday and #18 James Madison on Sunday.

“We’re definitely excited moving forward. We have a lot of really great Big Ten match-ups coming up,” said Leah Zellner. “We’re just going to keep grinding out every single day at practice and taking it one game at a time, one practice at a time.”

Friday’s game against Penn State is at 5:00pm and will be streamed on BTN+.



