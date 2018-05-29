Iowa compares Missouri ATH Isaiah Azubuike to Bob Sanders
Class of 2019 three-star St. Louis (Mo.) Lutheran North athlete Isaiah Azubuike is a versatile star with offers from programs from all over the country. Some see Azubuike as an exciting offensive playmaker who will line up at running back, while others view him as a hard-hitting defensive back capable of roaming the defensive backfield at safety.
According to Azubuike, one of the programs recruiting him the hardest sees him as the latter and also recently compared him to one of the best in the school's history.
"Iowa is probably recruiting me the hardest," The 5-foot-11, 195-pound Azubuike said. "They are telling me so much. They think I would be a really good fit for their program and their head coach compared me to Bob Sanders."
Sanders, who starred in the NFL for the Indianapolis Colts, was also a three-time All-Big 10 team member as well as an All-American during his time as an Iowa Hawkeye. Azubuike said he didn't remember Sanders as a player but did his homework quickly.
"They told me he's an all-time great player and he did at safety even though he was only 5-foot-8," Azubuike said. "He was a good player. I went and watched his highlights on YouTube and I was impressed."
With the Hawkeyes continuing to show love, Azubuike said the next step is for him to take a visit to campus.
"I'm going to visit there this summer," he said. "That's someone who I really want to take a look at and get a feel for the campus and everything."
The trip will be an unofficial visit as Azubuike said he's planning on waiting until later in the year to take his official visits.
"I’m going to probably wait until the fall to take my officials," he said. "The summer is starting and we have practice and workouts. My main focus is not he season so probably after I will set up a few visits."
The question is, will Iowa be one of them? Azubuike said they will be in the mix for sure, but coyly responded when asked.
"Maybe," he said.
