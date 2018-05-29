Sanders, who starred in the NFL for the Indianapolis Colts, was also a three-time All-Big 10 team member as well as an All-American during his time as an Iowa Hawkeye. Azubuike said he didn't remember Sanders as a player but did his homework quickly.

"They told me he's an all-time great player and he did at safety even though he was only 5-foot-8," Azubuike said. "He was a good player. I went and watched his highlights on YouTube and I was impressed."

With the Hawkeyes continuing to show love, Azubuike said the next step is for him to take a visit to campus.

"I'm going to visit there this summer," he said. "That's someone who I really want to take a look at and get a feel for the campus and everything."

The trip will be an unofficial visit as Azubuike said he's planning on waiting until later in the year to take his official visits.

"I’m going to probably wait until the fall to take my officials," he said. "The summer is starting and we have practice and workouts. My main focus is not he season so probably after I will set up a few visits."

The question is, will Iowa be one of them? Azubuike said they will be in the mix for sure, but coyly responded when asked.

"Maybe," he said.