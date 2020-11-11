HawkeyeReport - Iowa completes 2025 schedule

IOWA CITY, Iowa - The University of Iowa has added home dates with Florida Atlantic and Massachusetts to its 2025 football schedule. The announcement was made Wednesday by the Iowa Athletics Department, as Iowa’s 2025 slate is now complete.

Iowa will host Florida Atlantic to open the season on Saturday, Aug. 30. UMass will visit Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 15. The Hawkeyes play at Iowa State on Sept. 6 in the Iowa Corn Cy-Hawk Series to complete the nonconference schedule.

Iowa has not played football against either Florida Atlantic or UMass.

During Big Ten Conference play, Iowa will host Ohio State (Sept. 27), Illinois (Oct. 4), Minnesota (Oct. 11), Purdue (Nov. 8) and Rutgers (Nov. 22). Big Ten road games include at Wisconsin (Sept. 20), Northwestern (Oct. 18), Michigan (Oct. 25) and Nebraska (Nov. 28). The Big Ten championship game is scheduled for Dec. 6.

Iowa’s complete 2025 schedule:

2025 Schedule

Aug. 30 Florida Atlantic

Sept. 6 at Iowa State (Iowa Corn Cy-Hawk Series)

Sept. 13 Open

Sept. 20 at Wisconsin

Sept. 27 Ohio State

Oct. 4 Illinois

Oct. 11 Minnesota

Oct. 18 at Northwestern

Oct. 25 at Michigan

Nov. 1 Open

Nov. 8 Purdue

Nov. 15 UMass

Nov. 22 Rutgers

Nov. 28 at Nebraska

Dec. 6 Big Ten Championship