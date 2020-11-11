HawkeyeReport - Iowa completes 2025 schedule

Iowa completes 2025 schedule
IOWA CITY, Iowa - The University of Iowa has added home dates with Florida Atlantic and Massachusetts to its 2025 football schedule. The announcement was made Wednesday by the Iowa Athletics Department, as Iowa’s 2025 slate is now complete.
Iowa will host Florida Atlantic to open the season on Saturday, Aug. 30. UMass will visit Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 15. The Hawkeyes play at Iowa State on Sept. 6 in the Iowa Corn Cy-Hawk Series to complete the nonconference schedule.
Iowa has not played football against either Florida Atlantic or UMass.
During Big Ten Conference play, Iowa will host Ohio State (Sept. 27), Illinois (Oct. 4), Minnesota (Oct. 11), Purdue (Nov. 8) and Rutgers (Nov. 22). Big Ten road games include at Wisconsin (Sept. 20), Northwestern (Oct. 18), Michigan (Oct. 25) and Nebraska (Nov. 28). The Big Ten championship game is scheduled for Dec. 6.
Iowa’s complete 2025 schedule:
2025 Schedule
Aug. 30 Florida Atlantic
Sept. 6 at Iowa State (Iowa Corn Cy-Hawk Series)
Sept. 13 Open
Sept. 20 at Wisconsin
Sept. 27 Ohio State
Oct. 4 Illinois
Oct. 11 Minnesota
Oct. 18 at Northwestern
Oct. 25 at Michigan
Nov. 1 Open
Nov. 8 Purdue
Nov. 15 UMass
Nov. 22 Rutgers
Nov. 28 at Nebraska
Dec. 6 Big Ten Championship