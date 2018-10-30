Last year the Purdue offense went into high gear against the Iowa secondary. The Boilermakers took it to the Hawkeyes in the air and walked out of Kinnick Stadium with an upset win. This time around, Jake Gervase and Geno Stone say that the secondary will be ready for whatever Purdue comes up with in the passing game. They discuss what they have seen from the Boilermaker passing game, the challenge of trying to contain freshman sensation Rondale Moore, and how they are working to move on from last weeks loss.

