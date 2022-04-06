Iowa defeats Bradley in extra innings

#MadnessInTheValley

A term my friend Connor Ferguson over at Cyclone Fanatic uses when referencing a crazy basketball game in the Missouri Valley Conference.

Tonight, it applied to the baseball game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and MVC Bradley Braves.

After 11 innings over the span of four hours and 40 minutes, Coach Rick Heller’s squad was able to pull out the 9-8 comeback victory and head back to Iowa City with a 15-10 record. The game featured a combined 15 pitchers, 20 walks, five errors, 18 hits and 17 runs, as the Braves gave Iowa everything they could handle during the midweek contest.

Bradley got on the board in the first inning with an RBI single from Keaton Rice, but the Hawkeyes got some help from the Braves starter Troy Hickey to get on the board. Hickey walked the bases loaded in the top of the second inning and paid for it. Brendan Sher brought in a run with a sacrifice fly, while Michael Seegers delivered a two-run double to put the Hawkeyes in front 3-1.

The fun was just getting started at Dozer Park.

Cam Baumann didn’t have his best stuff on the mound either and was pulled from the game in the second inning after a Jackson Chatterton single and two walks. Jacob Henderson came on in relief, but Bradley made Iowa pay for their own free bases. Cole Luckey knocked in a run with an infield single, while leadoff batter Ryan Vogel delivered a grand slam to left field to put the Braves up 6-3.

The play was reviewed to check on the baserunners and it turns out Vogel passed Cole Luckey at first base, which should have been an out, but the umpires did not see it that way and called everyone safe. You make your own call…



