Iowa defeats Bradley in extra innings
#MadnessInTheValley
A term my friend Connor Ferguson over at Cyclone Fanatic uses when referencing a crazy basketball game in the Missouri Valley Conference.
Tonight, it applied to the baseball game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and MVC Bradley Braves.
After 11 innings over the span of four hours and 40 minutes, Coach Rick Heller’s squad was able to pull out the 9-8 comeback victory and head back to Iowa City with a 15-10 record. The game featured a combined 15 pitchers, 20 walks, five errors, 18 hits and 17 runs, as the Braves gave Iowa everything they could handle during the midweek contest.
Bradley got on the board in the first inning with an RBI single from Keaton Rice, but the Hawkeyes got some help from the Braves starter Troy Hickey to get on the board. Hickey walked the bases loaded in the top of the second inning and paid for it. Brendan Sher brought in a run with a sacrifice fly, while Michael Seegers delivered a two-run double to put the Hawkeyes in front 3-1.
The fun was just getting started at Dozer Park.
Cam Baumann didn’t have his best stuff on the mound either and was pulled from the game in the second inning after a Jackson Chatterton single and two walks. Jacob Henderson came on in relief, but Bradley made Iowa pay for their own free bases. Cole Luckey knocked in a run with an infield single, while leadoff batter Ryan Vogel delivered a grand slam to left field to put the Braves up 6-3.
The play was reviewed to check on the baserunners and it turns out Vogel passed Cole Luckey at first base, which should have been an out, but the umpires did not see it that way and called everyone safe. You make your own call…
After that, the pitching settled down for the Hawkeyes. Jared Simpson, Brody Brecht and Connor Schultz combined for six scoreless innings and 11 strikeouts. Brody Brecht was particularly impressive, going two innings and striking out all six batters he faced.
Meanwhile, Bradley got five good innings out of John Day and Jacob Campbell from the bullpen. Iowa was able to get a run in the fourth inning to cut the lead to 6-4, but heading into the eighth inning the Hawkeyes trailed by two runs.
Coach Heller’s squad finally got a rally going, as Kyle Huckstorf cut the lead to 6-5 on an RBI double. #Hellerball struck soon after with Brendan Sher tying the game on a squeeze bunt. The Hawkeyes took their first lead since the second inning in the ninth, when Peyton Williams came around to score on an error by the Bradley third baseman. It looked like the Hawkeyes were going to escape, but the Braves were not finished.
Connor O’Brien led off the inning with a single and he was able to advance around the bases and score to tie the game at 7 on a Connor Manthey sacrifice fly. The game headed to extra innings and the Hawkeyes struck first in the top of the tenth. A lead-off walk to Anthony Mangano came back to bite reliever Eli Campbell, as Michael Seegers put Iowa in front 8-7 with a sacrifice fly of his own and once again it looked like the Hawkeyes were in line for a win.
Luke Llewellyn came on looking for his fourth save of the season, but a leadoff walk issued to Jackson Chatterton came back to bite him. Logan Delgado tied the game with an RBI single, but Duncan Davitt came on and ended the inning.
For the fifth straight half inning, in the top of the eleventh, the leadoff runner got on base. Izaya Fullard drew a lead-off walk and Iowa pushed another run across the plate on a Brett McCleary sacrifice fly. The 9-8 lead proved to finally be enough, as Duncan Davitt retired Bradley 1-2-3 in the bottom of the eleventh to secure the marathon victory.
Six Iowa hitters reached base at least twice, including a season high 12 walks. Andy Nelson collected three hits, while Michael Seegers and Sam Petersen both had two hits. For the fourth time this season, the Iowa pitching staff struck out 18+ batters in a game.
The Hawkeyes move to 15-10 on the season and avoided a ten-spot drop in the RPI rankings. Up next, Iowa will travel back home with Illinois coming to Duane Banks for a weekend series. The Friday series opener has been postponed due to an unfavorable weather forecast, so the Hawkeyes and Illini will play a doubleheader on Saturday. First pitch has not yet been announced for Saturday, but the games will be streamed on BTN+.