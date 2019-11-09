The Iowa defense did a lot of good things on Saturday, but unfortunately in key moments they simply couldn't slow down the Badgers star running back, Jonathon Taylor. After he rumbled for 250 yards on the ground, the Iowa players discussed the challenges of trying to keep him in check and how they missed opportunities to get off the field, especially in what turned out to be the Badgers final drive of the game. We hear from A.J. Epenesa, Cedrick Lattimore, and Dillon Doyle to get their thoughts on the game.

