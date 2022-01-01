Iowa defense picks up after slow start

In their first drive of the game, Kentucky went through the Iowa defense with ease and then the Hawkeye defense made a couple of key adjustments and played more like they normally do, limiting the Wildcats offense for most of the next three quarters.



Zach VanValkenberg and Jack Campbell discussed the adjustments that were made on defense in the first quarter of the game and how they improved during the contest. VanValkenberg also talks about how he thought he had a tackle for loss late and the Kentucky running back got away and scored what turned out to be the game winning touchdown.

