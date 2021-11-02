Iowa defense prepares for Northwestern

The Iowa defense is preparing for a larger menu than normal this weekend when they travel to Evanston to face Northwestern. That menu is expanded because Northwestern might end up playing up to three different quarterbacks in Saturday's game. Last week they started Ryan Hilinksi and ended with Andrew Marty and they have played Hunter Johnson earlier this year.

Jack Campbell and Jestin Jacobs discuss the challenge preparing for multiple quarterbacks and how one of them is more of a runner than the other two. They also talk about their impressive running back, and how this team is responding to back to back losses.

