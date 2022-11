In the Jeff Brohm era, the Boilermaker offense has tended to have the number of the Iowa defense. That was until Saturday when the Hawkeye defense rose up and limited the Boilermakers to just three points and 255 yards of total offense in a one-side win in West Lafayette.



Following the convincing win over Purdue, Iowa defensive standouts Riley Moss and Kaevon Merriweather discussed facing their former teammates on the Purdue offense, how they were able to shut down their high powered attack and Hawkeye offense scoring more points the last two weeks.