Iowa defense tries to explain struggles

While the Iowa offense can be hit and miss, the Hawkeye defense can usually be counted on to answer the bell each and every time out. That was not the case on Saturday night in the Big Ten title game as the Hawkeyes gave up a season high 42 points in the loss to Michigan.



Following the defeat, Keavon Merriweather and Seth Benson discussed the loss to the Wolverines, the importance of not giving up big plays and how they proved costly on Saturday, what happened on those first two explosive plays, and if the defense became worn down in the second half of the game.

