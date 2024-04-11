IOWA CITY -- Last fall, Iowa's defensive line was considered one of the deepest position units on the roster. The group took a hit with the year-long suspension of Noah Shannon, but Kelvin Bell's group remained formidable all season. This season, things will look a bit different in the trenches for the Iowa defense. In addition to Shannon's graduation, the Hawkeyes also graduated Logan Lee and Joe Evans, two staples of the DL rotation for several seasons. Lee, a three-tech defensive tackle, and Evans, a former walk-on turned starting defensive end, were both leaders and heavy contributors on the field. Between Lee and Evans, the pair combined for 101 tackles, including 19 tackles for loss and 12.5 sacks last fall. Yahya Black and Aaron Graves -- who each played plenty of snaps on the interior of the defensive line last year -- will be heavily relied on to replace that production from Evans and Lee. The defensive tackle duo had 88 tackles, including 9.5 tackles for loss and six sacks last season. "The standard [for the defense] has been set, so we always keep raising it," Black said. "It's the coaches [that have maintained it]. You have the same people that stick around and know what they're talking about. And if you truly key in and listen to what they have to say, you'll grow and be better as a whole defense." Bell has been consistent in his communication to his players about what is required of them. "His message is always based on improvement," senior defensive lineman Ethan Hurkett said. "Come in every day ready to be improve, and be honest with what you're seeing in the film room." "We're working on rushing the passer as a group and not being so individual with our rushes. That's a big thing for us. We want to be in sync. We've got to keep that quarterback in the pocket."

SOURCE: Junior defensive tackle Yahya Black is expected to return to #Iowa in 2024. 

Big piece back for the #Hawkeyes defense. 51 tackles, five tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks and five pass breakups this season.

Graves is aware that he'll be called upon to play a more significant role this season as the presumed starter alongside Black, and he knows what the unit needs to provide to the rest of the defense. "Our whole goal is to get 8-10 guys that we know and can trust to play," he said. "My goal isn't to be out there the whole game to get stats or anything like that. My goal is to have four defensive tackles that we can play with and rely on so we can go two and two rotation for about the whole game." He also noted that he sees the leadership void created by the departures of Lee and Evans being left open for players like him to fill. "Whenever older guys leave it's always time for the next guy to step up, coach up the younger guys and help them out," Graves said. "That's definitely a position I need to fill as well. I'm starting to feel like I'm a bit older than I probably am." He and Black will be in charge of bringing along two other defensive tackles that are expected to fill in behind them on the depth chart -- Jeremiah Pittman and Luke Gaffney. Things appear to be progressing for both this spring. "Those are two guys that have been growing a lot," Graves said. "They're getting a lot of reps during this period of time to grow. They come in with the right attitude every day -- they're not just here to run their line or get through practice. They're trying to get better and really be intentional with each practice. I've seen a lot of growth from both of them."

Pittman and Craig in Iowa's matchup with Western Michigan in the fall. (Charlie Neibergall / AP)

They've each grown in their own respective ways according to Graves. "[Pittman has] grown a lot this spring ball, even from last year," the former four-star defensive lineman said. "A big part of Pitt's game that he needed to improve on this spring was his pass-rush. I've seen a lot from him in that department. I think he's gotten a lot better. His push-pull -- that's kind of his go-to -- he's gotten a lot more refined with it. I think he's grown a lot." "He's really tough," Graves added of Gaffney. "We call him 'Chip' because he's always got a chip on his shoulder. He was sick all last week, so he threw up, like, every practice. But he finished every practice and he still got a crap-ton of snaps. He's just a tough dude, and he's going to be good. He's gotten a lot better."

Gaffney goes through spring work. (© Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen / USA TODAY NETWORK)

Pittman and Gaffney aren't the only ones who will be called upon to step up in 2024. Max Llewelyn will be one of the options at defensive end after seeing a few snaps last season. He showed his capabilities in flashes last fall, amassing 13 tackles, including 2.5 tackles for loss and 2.5 sacks. This spring, he feels much more confident than he did in years past. "You've got to play the defense, but there's also a little freedom when you know the defense, and I feel like KB trusts me more than he did last year," Llewelyn said. "Now I'm able to do my thing, whether it's something with pass-rush or whatever. It's going well so far, I'm a lot more comfortable out there." "Last spring it was always in the back of my head 'Don't mess up, don't mess up,'" he added. "When you're stepping on egg shells, it's hard to get fluid and do what you want to do. The freedom he's give me allows me to get craftier." He's also building chemistry with Graves, who plays next to him on the line. "Max and I, especially in the pass game, there have been times where we communicate almost telepathically," Graves said. "I'll just like, look at him and nod and we'll know what each other is doing. The chemistry there has grown a lot." "Graves and I are really working as a team while we're pass-rushing," Llewelyn agreed. "It's kind of a reps thing. He's the guy that I see most on the inside of me. When it's on our side, we're on the same wavelength."

Hurkett and Llewelyn celebrate at home. (© Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports)

Llewelyn will be joined by redshirt sophomore Brian Allen as another high-potential defensive end that's looking for more snaps this season. Allen shined in the Hawkeyes' spring game last season.

RS FR DE Brian Allen was a problem for the O-Line during Iowa Football Kids Day

Here's a collection of his plays