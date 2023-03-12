Iowa's up-and-down regular season has landed the Hawkeyes square in the middle of the Midwest region.

As announced on Selection Sunday on CBS, Iowa has earned the 8-seed in the Midwest Region, facing 9-seed Auburn. The game is set to tip off at 5:50 PM CT on Thursday. TNT will televise the game.

The tourney bid is Iowa's fifth consecutive invitation to the Big Dance under Fran McCaffery, counting the COVID-canceled 2019-20 tourney where Iowa was projected as a 6-seed. That streak is Iowa's best since 1985-1989; its only other such streak came from 1979-1983.

Iowa had held out hope for landing in Des Moines as part of Kansas' pod, but Birmingham was always going to be the more likely destination with two 1-seeds heading there and Iowa sitting in the 8/9 pocket according to a wide consensus of prognosticators.

Still, catching Auburn in Birmingham is going to give the Hawkeyes a hostile Round-1 crowd, and 1-seed Houston looming in the next round won't be much of a reward if the Hawkeyes get past the Tigers.